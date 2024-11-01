Squid Game season 2 trailer: Lee Jung Jae desperately tries to save the players from another bloodbath; Watch

Squid Game, the series that took the world by storm, is returning for its highly anticipated second season. The new trailer has been released, creating much excitement among fans. As the story continues, the stakes rise, and the plot becomes even more complex.

On October 1, 2024, the production team of Squid Game season 2 released the main trailer. The video starts with Lee Jung Jae as Seong Gi Hun, attempting to guide the players during the Red Light, Green Light game. Standing before them, he shouts, “Freeze!” Just as his plan seems to be taking effect, a bee lands on one of the players, causing her to panic and move.

Later, during a high-stakes vote on whether to continue, Seong Gi Hun urges everyone to vote to leave. Growing suspicious, some players question whether he’s connected to the game’s organizers. Frustrated, he exclaims that he has played these games before. Skeptical, another player dismisses him, wondering aloud why someone like that would come crawling back. The player then rallies the others, who chant in unison for one more round.

Squid Game season 2 is set to premiere on December 26, 2024, and the story will pick up where it left off in the previous season. Seong Gi Hun abandons his plans to move to the U.S. to reunite with his daughter and instead decides to expose the organization responsible for conducting the games.

Lee Jung Jae will once again step into the shoes of Seong Gi Hun; Lee Byung Hun is set to make a return as the enigmatic Front Man and Wi Ha Jun will reprise his role as Hwang Jun Ho. Additionally, Gong Yoo will return as the recruiter, bringing his charismatic presence to the forefront as the story unfolds.

The new cast list of the show includes Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Yong, Park Sung Hoon, Jo Yuri, Yang Dong Geun, Lee David, Lee Jin Wook, T.O.P., and more.

