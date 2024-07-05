PinkFantasy officially disbands after 8 months of hiatus; agency issues statement

PinkFantasy is a K-pop girl group which is known for its tracks like Fantasy and Poison. The group had been on a hiatus for the past 8 months. Some of the current lineup of members will also be joining other project groups. Their agency revealed the details of the disbandment.

PinkFantasy disbands 6 years after debut

On July 5, PinkFantasy's agency MyDoll Entertainment announced that the group has been officially disbanded. They stated that PinkFantasy originally went on a temporary hiatus as some of the members had graduated and structuring had to be done. However, after discussions and taking into consideration each member's situation and opinions, PinkFantasy has been officially disbanded as of July 5.

The company elaborated that the members who are still under them will continue to collaborate on future projects. They assured that the members will be fully supported by the company in their activities. Lastly, they requested fans to support each member in their individual projects and activities and expressed their gratitude.

Members Heesung, Arang, and Harin will be participating as part of the new project group under MyDoll Entertainment. Many members will also be a part of former member Daewang’s upcoming project group, ToThe6y.

More about PinkFantasy

PinkFantasy is a South Korean girl group formed by Mydoll Entertainment which debuted on October 24, 2018, with the digital single Iriwa. The group is known for their unique concept and mysterious image. They often incorporate fantasy and mystical themes into their music, videos and performances.

The members included SeeA, Yechan, Harin, Arang, Momoka, and Heesun,. The group has a rotating lineup and secret members and also members who have graduated, adding to their allure.

Their music is a mix of energetic pop tracks and darker and more emo sounds. As of July 5, the group has disbanded.

