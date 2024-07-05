Top 10 Jung Hoseok songs to jam to: Chicken Noodle Soup, Airplane, Arson and more

Jung Hoseok, professionally known as J-Hope, is a highly popular and beloved South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, dancer, and record producer. He debuted as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. Known for his surprisingly soulful voice and exceptional rap skills, Jung Hoseok’s songs offer a wide variety and are perfect additions to any party, jam session, or simply as mood boosters.

J-Hope released his first solo mixtape, Hope World, in 2018, receiving positive reviews from critics. It achieved a peak position of number 38 on the US Billboard 200, marking the highest-charting album by a Korean solo artist at that time.

In 2019, J-Hope made history as the first member of BTS to enter the Billboard Hot 100 as a soloist with his single Chicken Noodle Soup, featuring singer Becky G, debuting at number 81. In 2022, J-Hope released his debut studio album, Jack in the Box.

Let’s take a look at top 10 songs by BTS’ J-Hope that are a perfect addition to your playlist

1. Boy Meets Evil

For many fans, the 2016 BTS album Wings marked a turning point for the group, propelling them to attract a larger international fanbase. BTS has since continued to break records consistently. J-Hope's Boy Meets Evil, serves as the intro track to the same meticulously well-made Wings album, and the track is regarded as one of his finest works. The song and its music video are considered masterpieces, showcasing highly complex choreography which he executes flawlessly.

Boy Meets Evil also provided fans a window into how J-Hope seamlessly integrates his talents as both a dancer and rapper. His captivating performance at the 2016 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) mesmerized audiences as he blended fluid rap delivery with effortless dance moves, imbuing each lyric with seductive charm and allure.

2. Trivia : Just Dance

A song centered around dance by Jung Hoseok is always complemented by epic choreography. The entire stadium cheered on J-Hope's name as he delivered a commanding performance of Trivia: Just Dance during BTS: Love Yourself World Tour . He is renowned for hyping up the crowd, with ARMY often cheering his name loudly towards the song's conclusion.

The song expresses J-Hope's deep love and passion for dancing and performing. Listeners might have sensed J-Hope's romantic side, especially during the part where he conveys his excitement about dancing in perfect sync with someone.

3. MAMA

This is his second solo song on the album Wings. Boy Meets Evil served as the concept trailer and intro to Wings, while MAMA stands as his solo track. Among J-Hope's many admirable traits, what ARMYs cherish most is his deep love for his family, especially his beloved mama.

Just like many Asians whose parents dedicated themselves to raising their children through hard work and sacrifice, J-Hope wrote this heartfelt track to honor his mother. She worked tirelessly, often putting in extra hours to support her children's ambitions. She was also a source of encouragement for the young Hoseok in pursuing his passion for dancing. In the song, J-Hope reassures his mother that she can rely on him and that he will always be there by her side.

4. Daydream

BTS' J-Hope's 2018 mixtape, Hope World, showcased his unique essence: vibrant color, hope amidst darkness, and emotional depth that resonates deeply with his fandom ARMY. The music video for Daydream cleverly references his latest album, Jack in the Box.

In Daydream, J-Hope contrasts a seemingly dream-like existence he leads with the ordinary life he occasionally feels disconnected from. He yearns to embrace a "Young, Wild, and Free" lifestyle, offering a heartwarming reflection on the complexities of fame, adoration, and love.

5. Airplane

The mixtape itself is a remarkable playlist for many listeners who appreciate meaningful yet vibrant tracks. Each song carries personal and profound meaning, but Airplane stands out uniquely. It narrates the journey of a young man from Gwangju who once dreamed of flying in an airplane, symbolizing the pursuit of his dreams.

The track serves as a metaphorical love letter to fans, ARMYs, recognizing their instrumental role in transforming his distant aspirations into a luxurious reality. In the music video, J-Hope is portrayed amidst luxury cars and rooftops, capturing the essence of fame while expressing gratitude for the material rewards that come with success.

6. Chicken Noodle Soup feat. Becky G

J-Hope and Becky G collaborated on a remake of the hit 2006 song by Webstar and Young B. They personalized the track by adding their own verses, singing in their native languages—Korean and Spanish—making the song and its message even more impactful. Chicken Noodle Soup was J-Hope's tribute to his roots as a street dancer, a journey that shaped him into one of the members of BTS.

7. Blue Side

Originally serving as the final track on his 2018 mixtape, J-Hope released the full version on the third anniversary of Hope World. Blue Side stands out thematically from the other songs on the album, reflecting J-Hope's nostalgic journey to his younger, more innocent self. It serves as a place of solace, reminding him of times past.

In a VLIVE session in 2022, the rapper revealed that he had a larger concept in mind when he commissioned Eddie Kang to create the cover art for his song. Featuring a jack-in-the-box toy in the illustration, J-Hope hinted at his 2022 solo album titled Jack in the Box. This artwork also nodded to his stage name, inspired by the myth of Pandora's Box. According to the myth, after all the pain and suffering escaped from the box, hope remained, offering solace in times of hardship. The full version of the song has recently been made available on streaming sites.

8. Arson

The second title track on his debut solo album Jack in the Box, Arson, metaphorically links the passion, hunger, dedication, and grit of an artist to a blazing flame. It portrays this fire as relentless, fueled by J-Hope's unquenchable thirst for more, akin to being showered with oil, which intensifies his passion and drive for his craft.

Arson also delves into the age-old phrase, Quit while you're ahead. J-Hope repeatedly questions throughout the track whether it is wise to relinquish all his accomplishments when he is at the peak of success.

9. I Wonder feat. Jungkook

I Wonder… stands out as a key track from J-Hope’s latest solo project, Hope on the Street Vol. 1. Released on Friday, March 29, the EP has garnered strong sales and enthusiastic fan reception.

The song features a funky, Eighties R&B-influenced backing track characterized by guitar tunes with blue music elements reminiscent of a Stratocaster, layered with rich synths. J-Hope and his bandmate Jungkook sing introspectively about various themes, including love, trust, and unity, weaving these reflections into a vibrant melody.

10. Outro: Ego

Arguably one of the best outros of any BTS (or K-pop) album ever, Outro: Ego from BTS’ 2020 album Map of the Soul: 7 captivates with its cheerful, funky beats juxtaposed against introspective lyrics. In the studio album exploring Jungian psychology principles—persona (RM), shadows (SUGA), and ego (J-Hope)—our beloved rapper reflects on his humble beginnings. He reminisces about being a simple kid with dreams of becoming a dancer, pondering what might have transpired if he hadn't pursued those aspirations.

Ego aligns closely with what fans expect from the BTS rapper—a song brimming with hope for the future while reflecting on a past that taught valuable lessons in resilience. J-Hope takes a nostalgic look at his years as a dancer and the early days of BTS before their fame. Ultimately, he concludes that regardless of the path he takes, he trusts himself to navigate in the right direction, guided by his ego.

As the dance leader and rapper of BTS’ Hobi, J-Hope, also known as Jung Hoseok’s songs, showcases a versatile and unique musical style that reflects his true artistic value. His contributions to BTS are extensive, from co-writing many of the group's hits to crafting memorable solo tracks for himself. J-Hope has earned a reputation as an integral artist within the ensemble, adept at both blending into group dynamics and standing out when the song calls for it.

