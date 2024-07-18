PLAVE is a South Korean virtual K-pop band that has been gaining immense popularity among fans for its addictive songs. Among many achievements, the group has managed to bag yet another one by becoming the fastest act to achieve 1 billion streams on the music streaming platform, MelOn.

PLAVE enters the MelOn Billions Club Hall of Fame

On July 17, 2024, PLAVE accumulated 1.00362 billion streams from their discography, making them eligible for Melon's Billions Club Hall of Fame. The group’s entry into the Billions Club is a remarkable achievement made in just 494 days since their debut on March 12, 2023. They broke the previous fastest record held by NewJeans, who achieved it in 498 days.

Previously, PLAVE’s second album, ASTERUM : 134-1 garnered 6,044,300 plays to become the most streamed album on MelOn in the first 24 hours. Moreover, they also entered the Millions Album category during Melon's 2024 mid-year review. The album recorded the highest streams among Millions Albums in the first half of the year. The title track WAY 4 LUV accumulated a total of 104 million streams, making it the most streamed song among all artist releases in the first half of 2024.

More about the K-pop group PLAVE

Formed by Vlast, the virtual K-pop boy band PLAVE is composed of five members, which include Yejun, Noah, Bamby, Eunho, and Hamin. The group officially made their debut on March 12, 2023, with the single album, Asterum. According to Plave’s concept of the group, Asterum is a place between Caelum and Terra where they engage and meet up with their well-wishers and fans.

Advertisement

The group stood out with their first EP, Asterum: The Shape of Things to Come, when it reached a million streams within less than 24 hours, giving them a position in the Melon Hall of Fame. Moreover, they also received a well-deserved nomination for Rookie of the Year at the Melon Music Awards 2023. Moreover, their second EP, Asterum: 134-1, sold over five hundred thousand copies, and the title track, Way 4 Luv, won two Korean music show awards.

The group celebrated their first anniversary on March 12, 2024, via a live stream on their YouTube channel. Moreover, a pop-up store named WAY 4 LUV was also set up in celebration of their one-year debut in the K-pop industry.

ALSO READ: Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa’s My Sweet Mobster records 2.9 percent ratings with new episode release