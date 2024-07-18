My Sweet Mobster’s new episode has been released, and it continues to garner steady viewership from the audience. The ongoing K-drama starring Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa is gaining immense popularity with each new episode release. The actor’s on-screen chemistry and heartfelt storyline are some of the factors for its increasing popularity among fans.

My Sweet Mobster maintains steady ratings with a new episode

On July 18, 2024, Fashion MK, a South Korean entertainment news outlet, reported that the ongoing K-drama My Sweet Mobster had maintained steady ratings with the release of its new episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode recorded an average nationwide rating of 2.9 percent. This is slightly lower than the previous episode, which achieved the highest ratings in the show's entire run at 3.0 percent.

Although it saw a dip of 0.1 percent, the show has managed to maintain steady viewership, which is gradually increasing each week. It can be predicted that the K-drama will gain more popularity from the K-drama community with the release of more episodes. The show’s comedic elements, along with the actor’s phenomenal performances, are the main reasons for its success.

My Sweet Mobster plot, cast and release time

The plot of My Sweet Mobster follows Seo Ji Hwan, a former gangster, who takes a path of redemption from the family’s generational criminal past. His main motive is to dismantle criminal organizations and offer a new start to past convicts.

On the other hand, Go Eun Ha is a children’s creator, who does not find herself gaining much success on her career path. However, both Seo Ji Wan and Go Eun Ha cross paths and find themselves getting drawn to each other in mysterious ways.

Apart from Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa, the cast of the show includes Kwon Yool, Kim Hyun Jin, Yang Hyun Min, Lee Yoo Joon, and more. Based on the web novel A Woman Who Plays, the K-drama is directed by Kim Woo Hyun and Kim Young Hwan and written by Na Kyung. The series is scheduled for a total of 16 episodes airing every Wednesday and Thursday at 20:50 KST.

