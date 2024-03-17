Poll: BTS' V's FRIENDS, Chung Ha's EENIE MEENIE featuring ATEEZ's Hongjoon and more; Pick best K-pop release of the week

BTS' V dropped his digital single FRI(END)S. The music video and the song became an instant favourite among fans. The idol set several records for himself with his latest release. Ching Ha released her powerful track EENIE MEENIE featuring ATEEZ's Hongjoong. NCT's Taeil, Red Velvet's Wendy and OH MY GIRL's YooA also marked their solo releases this week. Here is a look at some of the amazing songs that dropped from March 11 to 17.

Best K-pop release this week

On March 15, BTS member V dropped his single FRI(END)S. This was a happy event for the fans as the idol is currently serving in the military. The song quickly topped iTunes and Spotify charts. On March 11, Chung Ha released her latest solo EENIE MEENIE featuring ATEEZ member Hongjoong. The Gotta Go singer amazed with her soothing vocals while the rapper joined in for a fire rap verse. NCT's Taeil, Red Velvets's Wendy and OH MY GIRL's YooA made their solo comebacks this week.

