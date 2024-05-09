Glen Powell In Talks To Star In JJ Abrams Next Following Collaboration On The Blue Angels Documentary

Following the success of Anyone But You, Glen Powell is most certainly and deservingly riding the popularity wave in Hollywood. Maintaining his streak of signing big banner films post the aforementioned film’s commercial and critical success, Powell is now on the way to possibly working with acclaimed filmmaker J.J. Abrams. Per The Hollywood Reporter, no deal had been signed yet, and neither has any major detail about the film been made public, but Powell reportedly remains Abrams' preferred choice for the role.

The duo are also producers on Paul Crowder’s documentary film The Blue Angels, which releases in theaters on May 17 before streaming on Prime Video the following week. The project documents a year with the Navy’s highly regarded Flight Demonstration Squadron, per THR.

Amid the possibility of Powell being the leading man in J.J. Abram’s headline-making upcoming secret project, here's a detailed exploration of other undertakings the actor has committed to.

Glen Powell has been booked and busy following Anyone But You

Glen Powell will next star in Netflix's Hit Man, on which he has also served as a co-writer. He is also set to headline Edgar Wright's The Running Man reboot for Paramount. Twisters is another major project in the pipeline for the Top Gun: Maverick actor, and so is Chad Powers, a half-hour comedy for Hulu with Loki creator Michael Waldron.

Additionally, earlier Wednesday, reports emerged that Powell is set to star alongside Anthony Mackie and Laura Dern in writer-director John Lee Hancock’s Monsanto, which is deemed a popular item at the Cannes Film Festival.

J.J. Abrams to return to direction for the first time in five years

JJ Abrams, who has been busy as a producer, is set to return to directing with an upcoming film featuring Glen Powell, marking his first directorial project since 2019 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Previously though, he helmed acclaimed films like Mission: Impossible III, Super 8, Star Trek, and more.

Abrams is repped by CAA, and so is Glen Powell.

The actor is also represented by The Initiative Group and Johnson Shapiro.

