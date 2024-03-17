Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee confirm relationship, BTS' V drops FRIENDS and more

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol confirmed their relationship this week after a fan claimed that they saw the two actors spending time in Hawaii. Following the reports of them dating, Girls' Day's Hyeri took to Instagram to share a cryptic story leading to a response from Han So Hee. The Nevertheless actor apologized for her response. BTS member V released his single FRI(END)S which entered several charts. Here is a glance at what happened over this week.

Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee confirm relationship

On March 15, there were reports of Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol dating as a fan claimed to have spotted them on a Hawaii vacation. The agencies of both actors denied the rumors. Shortly after the reports, Hyeri posted an Instagram story in which she wrote, 'Interesting' and unfollowed Ryu Jun Yeol. Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol had been dating for 7 years and broke up earlier in 2023. Han So Hee responded to Hyeri's story for which she faced backlash. On March 16, Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee confirmed their relationship. The Nevertheless actor apologized to Hyri in her blog.

BTS' V drops FRI(END)S

BTS' V dropped his digital single FRI(END)S. The music video and the song became an instant favourite among fans. The idol set several records for himself with his latest release.

Squid Game actor Oh Young Soo receives prison sentence for sexual assault

Squid Game actor Oh Young Soo has been sentenced to prison time of eight months and suspended for two years. The actor was charged with sexual harassment in 2017. He will also be attending a sexual harassment treatment program. Earlier this year he earned a Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Player No. 001 in Squid Game.

Signal confirms Season 2

Writer Kim Eun Hee and B.A. Entertainment CEO Jang Won Seok officially announced that they are preparing for the second season of the hit detective thriller Signal. The first season of Signal was released in 2016 and won several awards.

