Who is Roman Reigns' Dad? All You Need to Know About WWE Legend Sika Anoa'i

We all know Roman Reigns comes from a wrestling family. His cousin Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson, uncle Rikishi, Rikishi’s sons Jimmy and Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa are all in the wrestling business. This shows how dominant the family is in the industry. But the laurels brought to the Anoa’i family by The Rock and Roman Reigns are unmatchable.

The scale was upped by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who made his debut in 1996 and became a big name by 1998. He quit wrestling and went to Hollywood in 2004, and there too, he scripted history. So Roman Reigns is just following in the footsteps of his cousin, The Rock.

While the fans know, that The Rock’s father, Rocky Johnson was a famous wrestler, very little is known about Roman Reigns’ father, Sika Anoa’i. However, that doesn’t mean that Roman’s father's legacy should be ignored. It is worth a read.



Who was Sika Anoa’i?

Leati Sika Amituana Anoa'i, better known by his ring name, Sika Anoa'i, is the better half of The Wild Samoans with his brother Afa.

The Rock's grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, was a blood brother of Afa and Sika's father. And it was Peter Maivia and Rocky Johnson (The Rock's father) who trained both Sika and Afa for professional wrestling.

Before getting into the wrestling business, Sika was with the US Navy Sea Cadet Corps. When Afa joined professional wrestling, Sika Anoa’i also quit the Navy in 1969 and joined his brother in professional wrestling.

The Big Break in wrestling

The brother duo got their first break north of the border when they made their way to Calgary to perform for Stu Hart’s promotion, Stampede Wrestling. They gained huge success there, capturing the Stampede International Tag Team Championship on two occasions. Their journey had just started and soon the brother duo made their WWE debut in 1979.



WWE journey of The Wild Samoans

In 1979, the Wild Samoans made their WWE debut, where they were managed by Captain Lou Albano. At first, they beat Tito Santana and Ivan Putski to capture their first WWE Tag Team Championship. However, they left the WWE within a year.

After WWE, the duo went to Oklahoma-based Mid-South Wrestling, where they were managed by legendary 'Big Cat' Ernie Lad. They were successful in the tag team divisions there too, enjoying three runs with the Mid-South Tag Team Championship. They left the promotion in 1982.

The duo returned to the WWE in 1983 and stayed for the next two years, up until 1985. Here, they won the Tag Team championships for the second and third time. In WWE overall, the Wild Samoans won the Tag Team Championship three times, with their final run coming in 1983, which lasted for 252 days before they lost it to Rocky Johnson and Tony Atlas.

Roman Reigns’s father, Sika, appeared as singles wrestler in 1986

By 1986, Afa had almost retired from the WWE, and Sika had then entered the promotion as a singles wrestler. There he was managed by The Wizard (a.k.a. King Curtis Iaukea) and then later by Mr Fuji. Sika left the WWE in 1988, and

By 1988, The Wild Samoans had retired from wrestling, but by then they already had been training wrestlers in their training schools, which they had started in the 1970s.

Some of the talented wrestlers whom the the duo of Sika and Afa trained are Billy Kidman, Chris Kanyon, Batista, Virgil and several Anoa’i members, including Yokozuna and Rikishi.

Sika’s sons, Roman Reigns and Late son Mathew (known by his in-ring name Rosey), also followed their fathers footsteps. While Rosey made his debut much earlier, in 2002–2006, Roman Reigns made his debut in 2012. Rosey unfortunately died due to heart failure in 2007.

Sika was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

