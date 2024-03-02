Chung Ha, the South Korean singer and former member of I.O.I., is all set to release her upcoming single album. The title track, EENIE MEENIE, from the album of the same name will be featuring Hongjoong from ATEEZ. K-pop fans showed their excitement over the surprising collaboration, and the anticipation of the release has risen significantly.

Chung Ha to collaborate with ATEEZ's Hongjoong

On March 1, 2024, Chung Ha revealed more information about her upcoming single through a social media post. Hongjoong from the K-pop group ATEEZ will be collaborating with Chung Ha on her new song, EENIE MEENIE. As soon as the news broke, the fans went completely wild about the sudden partnership. A poster was also released, which featured Chung Ha along with Hongjoong.

In the poster, Chung Ha can be seen wearing denim baggy jeans along with a sleeveless jacket and a cap. Hongjoong, on the other hand, donned a blue jacket along with denim jeans and a pair of statement sneakers. From both of their looks, it can be predicted that the song will have some pop and hip-hop elements. The poster also revealed that the single album will consist of two songs: track #1 is called I’m Ready, and track #2 is called EENIE MEENIE.

EENIE MEENIE release date

The single album, along with the title track, ENNIE MEENIE, will be released on March 11, 2024, at 7 pm KST. A promotion schedule has also been dropped, which will continue until the release of the album.

Previously, the singer released a small snippet for the track I’m Ready, where she gave a phenomenal performance. The song signifies Chung Ha’s new beginnings, and she is ready for anything in life. Moreover, she wore black outfits throughout to remain consistent with the concept. However, a glimpse of EENIE MEENIE was also included in the video, and the singer transformed into bright clothes. Overall, it has a polar opposite vibe to the previous song.

Chung Ha joined Jay Park’s label More Vision in October 2023 after departing ways with her previous agency, MNH Entertainment. The Bicycle singer has not released any new music since 2022, and that's the reason the excitement for the new tracks is high among fans. Are you excited for her new album?

Watch I'm Ready trailer

