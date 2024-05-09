For decades, Enrique Iglesias has driven fans into a frenzy with his smoldering looks and passionate performances. But while the singer is never shy about showering that passion on the audience in the form of kisses and embraces, his longtime partner Anna Kournikova doesn't bat an eye, Iglesias revealed in a new interview on SiriusXM's FYI radio show.

‘Anna’s totally cool with it’, says Enrique Iglesias

When asked point blank if the former tennis pro ever gets "jealous" seeing him lock lips with adoring fans, Iglesias responded with an emphatic "Not at all." The 49-year-old told the Miami radio show that kissing and embracing those in the crowd is a regular part of his concerts that Kournikova fully supports.

"No, no, no, no," he said dismissively. The singer added, "I do that all the time. I love embracing and kissing and just hugging my fans. I like getting close up, you know."

Far from feeling jealous or territorial, Iglesias said Kournikova actually finds herself being checked on by other women in the audience - seemingly looking for a sign of approval regarding her partner's onstage affection.

"Anna will be at one of my shows, and a lot of times, she tells me, 'I always get this look from some of the girls and some of the ladies like 'Are you OK with it?''' Iglesias recounted with a chuckle. He continued, "It's like, 'Yeah! I'm totally cool. He's on stage, he's embracing his fans.'"

For the Hero singer, the kisses and hugs aren't just about fanning the flames of lust. He sees the intimate interactions as a way to express his deep appreciation to the legion of loyal fans who have supported his career for over two decades.

"I just love to get so much love from my fans, and I know that if it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be where I am," Iglesias explained earnestly. The singer said, "I love to embrace that and kiss them and hug them...It's my way of saying thank you."

He added, "They've followed me for so many years, through good times and bad times. If I can make them feel special and give them a kiss, however I can make them feel appreciated, I'll do it."

More about Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova’s relationship

Iglesias and Kournikova have been famously private about their relationship since meeting on the set of his Escape music video in 2001. Though they sparked engagement rumors in 2004, the couple has stated they have no plans to legally marry.

However, Kournikova's Instagram bio lists her last name as Iglesias, and the two have welcomed three children together - 6-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas, and 4-year-old Mary.

Enrique Iglesias on fatherhood

In a 2020 interview, Iglesias gushed about the new chapter of fatherhood after welcoming his youngest child. "I'm not sleeping, but I'm having a great time!" he said at the time, adding, "I mean, I wouldn't change it for nothing in the world."

The singer went on to praise Kournikova as "an amazing mother," saying, "I'm so fortunate that she's super involved with a lot of the stuff that goes on at home."

While Iglesias released what he's called his "final album" in March 2023, the singer maintains he has no intentions of actually retiring from recording or performing live.

"It's important for me to say that I'm not retiring, it's just my final album," he explained previously. The singer added, "That doesn't mean I'm gonna stop touring and doing singles...That doesn't mean I'm gonna go somewhere and crawl into a cave and disappear."

So fans hoping for an onstage kiss and perhaps approval from Kournikova herself can be assured the intimate performances won't be ending anytime soon. For this global superstar, the love he shares with his fans is mutual, welcomed by his family, and sealed with a kiss.

