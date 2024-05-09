‘You're Not Alone’: Cara Delevingne Shares Encouraging Message To Those On Their Sobriety Journey

Cara Delevingne has a simple yet powerful message for anyone struggling to get sober. Cara Delevingne first opened up about her recovery from addiction in April of 2023 in a cover story for Vogue magazine. She revealed that she entered a rehabilitation program and became a member of a 12-step support group in the summer of 2022.

“You’re not alone,” she told me at the Met Gala on Monday night. “If I can do it, anyone can. But you need to communicate and be honest about it as much as you can — especially with yourself. ” Delevingne attended the gala with McCartney, Ed Sheeran, and FKA Twigs.

Delevingne first opened up about recovery in April 2023 during a Vogue magazine interview. She recalled that she went to rehab and became a member of a 12-step program in the summer of 2022.

At the Met Gala, the model expressed her thoughts on going public about her struggles and said, "Whether it's been being vocal about anxiety, depression, recovery, or anything, it's just you owe it to people to talk about your struggles, because being in this world is not perfect. No one is perfect. So to be honest, it's the least I can do."

Details about Cara Delevingne's Met Gala 2024 look

For the Met Gala, Cara Delevingne wore a Stella McCartney outfit with a cropped chainmail top with a hood, a white skirt with a flowing train, and sparkly bracelets. She described her inspiration as Joan of Arc meets Twiggy, with a '60s-inspired twist and lab-grown diamonds.

Currently starring in the West End production of Cabaret, Cara Delevingne hopes to bring the show to Broadway as well. "I never want to do anything other than 'Cabaret.' It's the best show in the world," she says. Regardless, her makeup artist for her outfit was Pat McGrath.

