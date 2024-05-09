Dave Portnoy Gets Ego Boost After Credit for Kim Kardashian Boos

Dave Portnoy is basking in the glory of Kim Kardashian's recent public humiliation at Tom Brady's Netflix roast. According to Page Six insiders, the boos that greeted Kardashian as she took the stage were fueled by Portnoy's fervent followers, riled up by his scathing criticism of the reality star.

Portnoy reveled in the moment, taking to social media platform X to declare his ego "fully back to a hundred million trillion!!!!!"

Kim Kardashian getting booed ignites Dave Portnoy's ego

As the boos rained down on Kardashian during Brady's roast, Portnoy drew parallels between the jeers aimed at Kardashian and those directed at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after the Patriots' Super Bowl victory.

"Kardashian got booed like [NFL commissioner Roger] Goodell after the Pats won the superbowl," Portnoy gloated. He continued, "Kevin Hart had to legit tell people to stop. I f*****g love it. She also sucked and read the teleprompter like a robot.'"

Dave Portnoy's disdain for Kim Kardashian

The roots of Portnoy's animosity towards Kardashian can be traced back to last July when rumors swirled about Brady dating the single mother of four. In a video posted online, Portnoy branded Kardashian as a "paparazzi girl" who had "f**ked on camera" to gain fame.

"Tom Brady can't date Kim Kardashian. Listen, she's hot, she's a bazillionaire, but she's a paparazzi girl,… she f**ked on camera. . . she ruins every man's life she touches," Portnoy fumed.

Dave Portnoy delighted by Taylor Swift’s Kim Kardashian diss

Portnoy, an avid Taylor Swift fan, after the release of Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department, with an apparent diss track titled thanK you aIMee, which features a thinly veiled aim at Kardashian, took to X to express his rather salty thoughts.

The lyrics, which reference a "bronze spray-tanned statue" and a child singing a song about their mother's misdeeds, left little doubt as to the target of Swift's ire.

To bring the woman's child into a personal feud seems to many of us as Swift's pettiness. But Portnoy, at least, loves to see it.

"KIM KARDASHIAN GOT WRECKED," Portnoy exclaimed, adding, "I NEED TO SEE HER KID SINGING LYRIC ABOUT WHAT A DIRTBAG HER MOTHER IS."

As the long-standing feud between Portnoy and Kardashian stays ablaze, the former finds himself firmly in a position where his ego’s been boosted for being credited to be the perpetrator of Kim's boos.

Later, despite Kardashian's involvement, Portnoy went on to rate the special an A+ on Monday morning, while making a dig at Netflix for not having invited him.

"The Tom Brady Roast was an A+. And I'm very thankful for Netflix and everybody involved not inviting me," he quipped. Portnoy continued, "I'm glad [Barstool's Brianna LaPaglia and John Feitelberg] got to go. Keeps me humble and hungry. Knocked me down a few pegs which is exactly what I needed. Truly blessed to not be invited."

