Does Tom Brady Drink Alcohol? Find Out

Fans are always curious to know about their favorite celebrities. Similarly, NFL fans want to know all about the seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and what goes behind the pitch, since he hung up his boots back in 2023.

Does Tom Brady Drink Alcohol?

Tom Brady, who is known for his strict NFL diet retired from the league last year ‘for good’ after completing some ‘unfinished business’ however, this didn't change anything otherwise. The former New England Patriots quarterback has clear lines about what he consumes. For him, drinking alcohol is something kept for rare occasions only.

Back in 2021, Brady's longtime former teammate Rob Gronkowski revealed a hilarious story where the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player took a shot of whiskey at the Kentucky Derby. Gronkowski, the former tight end, told ESPN, "I would just say going to a Kentucky Derby and seeing him take a shot.”

After his retirement, his brand TB12 uploaded a post ahead of the 4th of July celebration which read, "Celebrate than rehydrate." It further read, "Best way to avoid a hangover? Don't drink. However, if you do choose to indulge this holiday check out these TB12 hydration tips to hack your hangover." So yes, it doesn't matter if he is playing or not, the healthy diet will continue.

Food products Tom Brady avoids

Alcohol, white sugar, and caffeine are some products the NFL star likes to avoid. Brady is also not fond of peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and strawberries. He drinks three gallons of water in a day along with less consumption of meat.

While talking about a healthy diet, the five-time Super Bowl MVP told People, "I think it's just trying to make healthy choices that allow me to live the life I want to live.” He continued, “I think what I put in my body is very important.”

There's a reason why the legendary player, who played 20 seasons of his 23-year career for the Patriots, dominated the sport even in his 40s.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 46-year-old will be back in the NFL as a commentator for FOX Sports when the league kicks off with its new season.

