Richa Chadha on Nora Fatehi’s thoughts about feminism: 'I think it’s a misguided reaction...'

Richa Chadha is currently basking in the glory of all the love her character Lajjo is receiving for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actress who is also in the last leg of her pregnancy never hesitates in expressing her views about women issues in the industry.

While talking to Puja Talwar, the actress spoke about Nora Fatehi’s take on feminism and expressed that she does not fully agree with whatever the Crakk actress has said about gender roles.

Richa Chadha on feminism

Talking about feminism, Richa Chadha expressed that the cute thing about feminism is that it accepts those who seek benefits but deny being called a feminist. She further added that the reason someone is able to have a career, choose what they want to wear, and be independent is only because of feminism and because of predecessors who decided that women need to be working and not just sitting at home.

“All roles are defined, not as gender roles, but as, just as people who are sharing the responsibility of bringing a child into the world. And I don’t fully agree with this women should be this way. And not this way. I’m surprised it was said at all, actually,” Richa added. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

What did Nora Fatehi say?

On Ranveer Allahabadia’s podcast, Nora Fatehi quipped that she does not believe in feminism and the idea of ‘I don’t want anyone’. She went on to say that feminism f*cked up our society. She further added, “The idea of being inherently completely independent and not having to get married and have kids and not having the male and female dynamics at home where the man is the provider, a breadwinner, and the woman is the nurturer. I don’t believe in people who think that’s not true. I think women are nurturers, yes, they should go to work and have their own life and be independent but to a certain extent.”

Advertisement

On the personal front, Richa Chadha is soon going to step into motherhood and welcome her first child with her husband Ali Fazal.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha talks about having toxic co-actors constantly competing with her: ‘I don’t think all women are saints’