‘Pride of South Korea’: BTS’ Jin announced as honorary tourism ambassador of Seoul

BTS’ Jin is one of the top K-pop idols who have consistently contributed to the Hallyu wave since his debut. Following his military discharge, the singer has been constantly working to expand his global fandom. So, it’s no surprise that he has been named as the latest honorary tourism ambassador of Seoul.

On August 20, Visit Seoul announced Jin as the honorary tourism ambassador of Seoul. The organization is described as the official tourism guide to the city and is affiliated with its metropolitan government. Given his impact on the global market that transcends beyond music, his appointment in this position promises more tourist attraction to the country.

Meanwhile, ARMYs can’t help but rejoice in this special moment. Fans have been sharing their joy on social media mentioning Jin as the ‘pride of South Korea’.

When it comes to the globalization of the Korean entertainment industry, the megastar septet BTS holds immense influence. From becoming one of the first K-pop groups to present themselves in front of international media to earning global recognition, the boy band has significantly contributed to the Hallyu wave.

Billboard to Emmy, BTS continues to maintain their stronghold as a popular global group, while their fandom ARMY is considered one of the biggest fandoms around the world.

Like his six bandmates, the eldest BTS member Jin also boasts incredible individual popularity around the world. Moreover, following his discharge from the military on June 12, the K-pop idol significantly expanded his horizons. Not too long ago, he also created history as the first K-pop star to become a torch bearer in the 2024 Paris Olympics, representing his country on a global level.

On the work front, Jin is currently keeping busy with his solo career. The K-pop idol recently returned to variety TV with the popular MBC show Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island.

He is also set to unveil a solo album soon, marking his comeback since The Astronaut was released in 2022. Amid the excitement, the BTS member will also make his first Japanese variety show appearance with I Love Everyone’s Zoo.

Meannhile, after his bandmates return in 2025, he will resume group activities with them,

