BTS’ Jin is one of the top K-pop idols dominating the industry right now and a variety show’s soaring ratings after his appearance once again proves his powerful stance. The K-pop idol recently starred in an episode of the MBC show Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island and after it aired the ratings soared to 6.45 nationwide.

On August 19, MBC aired Jin’s episode =for Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island and according to Nielsen Korea, it recorded a 6.4% average nationwide ratings. With this, not only did the show achieve its personal best ratings but also became the No. 1 Monday entertainment program in South Korea.

At the same time, Hald-Star Hotel in Lost Island managed to hold steady as the top show in its time slot across all channels in South Korea for the 15th consecutive time, thanks to Jin. The 2049 demographic ratings also ranked first among Monday entertainment shows.

Truly, BTS’ power is undeniable.

Meanwhile, with Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, Jin made her highly-anticipated variety show comeback following his military discharge. In his episode, alongside other cast members Ahn Jung Hwan, Chef Lee Yon Bok, and more, the BTS member embarked on many seaside adventures.

The variety show helps viewers travel to an inhibited remote island, where the cast members rebuild and renovate abandoned houses to transform them into cozy stays. During his episode, Jin was seen assisting in various difficult chores like catching eel, big finishes, diving to collect seaweeds, and even rebuilding an abandoned house.

Advertisement

But what surprised the cast more was his kitchen expertise. The BTS member proudly showed off his post-military culinary skills - from knifing seafood correctly to assisting his friend Chef Lee Yon Bok in cooking.

His food also earned praise from the chef and other cast members. Jin managed to captivate everyone with his 5-star charm on the Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island.

Meanwhile, the end of the broadcast preview revealed that Jin along with Lee Yon Bok, Ahn Jun Hwan, Kim Nam Il, and others will go on a new adventure in the next episode. The variety show airs every Monday at 9 pm KST on MBC.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s global power: Quartet scripts history as FIRST girl group to surpass 50 million followers on Spotify