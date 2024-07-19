Produce 101’s disbanded boy group X1 seems to tease new content with confounding trailer; fans wonder if reunion is on the cards

X1 was a popular South Korean boy group that was formed through the hit survival show Produce 101’s last season. X1 soon disbanded due to some unfortunate reasons.

But recently, the fans have been moved as an account twitter dropped a trailer hinting at the possible reunion of X1.

Produce 101’s disbanded boy group X1 allegedly hints at a possible reunion with a new trailer

On July 18 KST night, an X (previously Twitter) account that used the boy group’s logo and name posted a trailer called Time Leap. Fans were quick to connect the dots and find it had a connection to the X1’s debut Quantum Leap.

Watch the trailer allegedly hinting at a reunion of X1 here:

The sudden trailer which also announced a date, August 28 with the words coming soon made fans wonder if the boys were really thinking of coming together for a reunion. Some even found it hard to accept it was real.

See fan reactions here:

Know more about X1

X1 was a South Korean boy group formed by CJ ENM through the hit survival reality show Produce 101. The boy group was the last one formed by the mentioned survival show as it soon ended due to rigging and manipulation controversy.

X1 could not promote after the show ended because it was also revealed that the results that were announced were pre-planned and rigged as well. Fans were disheartened to see the boys suffer for it.

X1 consisted of eleven members namely Kim Yo-han, Kim Woo Seok, Han Seung Woo, Song Hyeong Jun, Cho Seung Youn, Son Dong-pyo, Lee Han Gyul, Nam Do Hyon, Cha Jun Ho, Kang Min Hee, and Lee Eun Sang.

Meanwhile, the boy group marked their debut with the single Flash under Swing Entertainment and Stone Music Entertainment on August 27, 2019. Their journey, unfortunately, ended sooner than planned due to the vote manipulation controversy surrounding Produce 101. They had initially signed a contract for five years.

X1 disbanded on January 6, 2020, after which a public reunion was held with the boys in South Korea that same year in August.

