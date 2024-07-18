M Countdown 20th anniversary: ZB1’s Sung Hanbin, BND's Myung Jaehyun and RIIZE’s Sohee charm with Fighting cover; watch

ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hanbin, BOYNEXTDOOR’s Myung Jaehyun, and RIIZE’s Sohee, the MC trio gave a special performance today on M Countdown's 20th anniversary special stage. The MC trio performed a flawless cover of Fighting by SEVENTEEN’s BSS.

Additionally, BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun and rapper Lee Young Ji captivate with a special stage as well.

On July 18, 2024, the famous South Korean music show M Countdown celebrated its 20th anniversary when many stars got together to grace the stage.

One of the biggest highlights was the performance by the MC trio ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hanbin, BOYNEXTDOOR’s Myung Jaehyun, and RIIZE’s Sohee who charmed with a flawless cover of the hit track Fighting by SEVENTEEN’s BSS.

Watch ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hanbin, BOYNEXTDOOR’s Myung Jaehyun, and RIIZE’s Sohee cover of Fighting here:

M Countdown’s 20th-anniversary highlights: BND’s Myung Jaehyun and Lee Young Ji perform BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s I Need a Girl cover, Ahn Jae Hyun and more

Another highlight of the anniversary broadcast was the special performance by the duo, BOYNEXTDOOR’s Myung Jaehyun and famous rapper Lee Young Ji. They created an awestriking synergy on stage as they captivated everyone by performing the hit song I Need a Girl by Taeyang.

Watch BOYNEXTDOOR’s Myung Jaehyun and Lee Young Ji’s cover of I Need a Girl here:

Ahn Jae Hyun returned to host M Countdown as a special MC after ten years. He created special memories with ‘Jaehyunz’ namely himself, Myung Jaehyun, and NCT’s Jaehyun. The trio created a special greeting for themselves as they all are Jaehyun hence ‘Jaehyunz’. Watch here:

Ahn Jae Hyun, BND’s Myung Jaehyun, and NCT’s Jaehyun also performed the NCT 127’s Walk dance challenge during the show. Watch here:

Meanwhile, TWS covered their senior boy group SEVENTEEN’s hit track Rock with you as they presented a special stage.

Additionally, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon and ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hanbin performed the romantic track Perhaps Love.

Another memorable moment was created by TVXQ’s Yunho who came back to M COUNTDOWN as a special MC after having been the first host 20 years ago.

