PSY’s high-end villa purchased in 2.20 billion KRW seized after building code violations; Gangnam Style singer settles unpaid fines

Back in 2008, PSY and his wife purchased a luxurious duplex worth 2.20 billion KRW at that time. The unit is located in the UN Village at Hannam-dong, one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in all of Seoul. However, after making several construction changes to the building, complaints were raised about violations of regulations. The situation later led to the seizure of the residence altogether.

According to a recent report, after officials confirmed the violations of the building code, PSY was asked to return the villa to its original state. Notably, after purchasing the unit in the UN Village, the singer had connected it to a nearby office space. Complaints were raised about the unauthorized construction and expansion.

Despite the official orders, the building was not returned to its original state, and the couple was fined for the violations. As per the reports, PSY failed to pay the penalty fees for over a year, which led to the seizure of the property by the local district office. Although the exact amount was not disclosed, it is believed to include accrued interest and significant backdated charges.

Meanwhile, the reports further stated that the "Gangnam Style" singer finally settled the unpaid fines in October 2024. Following this, the seizure was lifted. However, since the corrective measures are still incomplete, the property remains officially labeled as non-compliant. As per the reports, the singer’s agency has remained tight-lipped when asked to give a statement.

Notably, PSY, the legendary figure in K-pop, is known for his real estate investments. While the dispute regarding his UN Village villa unfolded, he reportedly secured another high-end residence in Itaewon, valued at over 10 billion KRW. According to the report, he purchased the unit back in September, even before paying the unpaid fines, which sparked curiosity about his financial priorities.

PSY is often considered one of the pioneers of the Hallyu wave. In 2012, he achieved an unprecedented standard of success with his international hit Gangnam Style, which remains one of the most listened-to K-pop songs across the globe. Some of his other hits are Gentleman, Daddy, Hangover (feat. Snoop Dogg), and more.

