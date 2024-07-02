Top 9 PSY songs to get you grooving: Gangnam Style, That That feat BTS’ SUGA, and more

PSY songs have been a staple in the world of K-pop, bringing a unique blend of humor, catchy beats, and energetic performances that never fail to get fans grooving. Known for his global hit Gangnam Style, PSY has continued to produce chart-topping tracks that showcase his versatility as an artist.

From the viral success of Gentleman to the infectious collaboration with BTS' SUGA on That That, PSY's discography is packed with hits that are perfect for any dance playlist. Here are the top nine PSY songs to get you moving and keep the party going.

9 best PSY tracks that are an absolute must on your K-pop party playlist

1. Gangnam Style

Gangnam Style is undoubtedly PSY's most iconic track. Released in 2012, the song quickly became a global phenomenon, thanks to its catchy beat and hilarious dance moves.

The music video was the first to reach one billion views on YouTube, setting a record that solidified PSY's place in music history. The infectious "Oppa Gangnam Style" hook and the horse-riding dance are guaranteed to get everyone on the dance floor.

2. Gentleman

Following the success of Gangnam Style, PSY released Gentleman in 2013. This track continues the comedic style with a catchy electro-pop beat.

The music video features PSY's trademark humor and outrageous dance moves, including the infamous "arrogant dance." Gentleman became the most-viewed YouTube video in its first 24 hours at the time, proving that PSY's charm was far from a one-hit-wonder.

3. New Face

Released in 2017, New Face is another energetic track that showcases PSY's fun-loving personality.

The song features a vibrant beat and playful lyrics about meeting someone new and exciting. The music video stars Apink's Son Na Eun, adding a touch of K-pop star power. New Face is perfect for bringing fresh energy to your party playlist.

4. I Luv It

I Luv It is another track from PSY's 2017 album, 4X2=8. This song combines a catchy hook with an upbeat tempo, making it impossible not to dance along.

The music video features appearances by actor Lee Byung Hun and comedian Pikotaro, adding to the song's playful and entertaining vibe. I Luv It is all about enjoying life and loving every moment, a perfect sentiment for any party.

5. That That feat. BTS’ SUGA

One of PSY's more recent hits, That That, features BTS' SUGA and was released in 2022. This collaboration brings together two of the biggest names in K-pop for an explosive track.

The song blends PSY's signature style with SUGA's rap prowess, creating a dynamic and infectious tune. The accompanying music video is packed with high-energy dance moves and vibrant visuals, making That That an essential addition to your playlist.

6. Oppa Is Just My Style feat. HyunA

Oppa Is Just My Style is a fun twist on Gangnam Style featuring K-pop star HyunA. Released shortly after the original, this version offers a female perspective and adds a fresh layer to the hit song.

HyunA's sultry vocals complement PSY's playful lyrics, making it a perfect track for a party. The chemistry between PSY and HyunA is evident in the music video, adding to the song's appeal.

7. Right Now

Right Now is a high-energy track from PSY's fifth album, PSYFive, released in 2010. The song's upbeat tempo and empowering lyrics about living in the moment make it a great addition to any party playlist.

Despite being banned from under-19 audiences in South Korea due to its "obscene" lyrics, Right Now has remained a fan favorite for its infectious energy and catchy chorus.

8. Napal Baji

Napal Baji, from PSY's seventh album, Chiljip PSY-da, released in 2015, is a funky track that showcases PSY's love for retro styles.

The song's title translates to "bell-bottoms," and the music video features PSY in a variety of groovy outfits and settings. The track's funky beat and playful lyrics make it a fun and memorable addition to your playlist.

9. Daddy feat. 2NE1’s CL

Daddy, featuring 2NE1's CL, is another standout track from Chiljip PSY-da. Released in 2015, the song combines an infectious beat with humorous lyrics about PSY's paternal lineage.

The music video is over-the-top and entertaining, featuring PSY in various comedic scenarios. CL's guest appearance adds a touch of fierce charisma, making Daddy a must-have for any K-pop party.

PSY songs are packed with infectious energy and humor, making them perfect for any K-pop party playlist. From the global sensation Gangnam Style to the recent hit That That featuring BTS' SUGA, PSY's tracks are guaranteed to get everyone on the dance floor.

His unique blend of catchy beats, humorous lyrics, and dynamic performances make his music irresistible. With each release, PSY continues to prove his versatility and creativity as an artist. So, make sure to add these nine PSY songs to your playlist and get ready to groove the night away, enjoying the best of what K-pop has to offer.

