Race star Lee Yeon Hee gives birth to first child four years after marriage with non-celebrity husband

Lee Yeon Hee announced her pregnancy in June and finally this September, the happy couple gave birth to their first child. The actress married her non-celebrity boyfriend in June 2020 in a private ceremony. Lee Yeon Hee is known for her roles in hit dramas like Race, The Package and Gu Family Book.

On September 13, Lee Yeon Hee's agency, Saram Entertainment announced that the actress gave birth to her first child on September 11. The healthy baby girl was delivered at a hospital in Seoul. The agency assured that both the mother and the child are currently in good health, and they are resting amidst the warm care of their family. They asked fans to give lots of warm blessings and support as the actresses welcomed a precious new life to her family.

Lee Yeon Hee kicked off her career in 2001 when she won the category of Best Feature in the SM Entertainment Best Youth contest and joined the agency. Under the agency, she trained with Girls' Generation.

As an actress, she made her debut in 2004 with the drama My Lovely Family. Her first appearance in a film was in 2006 with A Millionaire's First Love. She is known for her roles in hits like Gu Family Book, The Package, The Game: Towards Zero and more.

She last appeared in the Disney+ drama Racer which was released in the summer of 2023. Race is A workplace drama about Park Yoon Jo, an ordinary employee who lands a job at a top PR company despite her lack of qualifications. She navigates corporate politics and discrimination and strives to prove her worth.

