Rapper San E accused of allegedly assaulting pedestrian after park altercation, Seoul police starts investigation; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of assault.

South Korean rapper San E is reportedly under investigation for an alleged assault following a park altercation on July 28, 2024. Reports suggest that the 39-year-old rapper, known for his role on Show Me The Money, allegedly struck a pedestrian with his phone after a dispute over bicycle handling. The incident has prompted a police investigation and sparked a flurry of speculation online.

San E allegedly accused of assaulting a pedestrian

On July 31, 2024, reports emerged that South Korean rapper San E is under police investigation following an alleged altercation in a Seoul park. According to sources, the incident unfolded on the evening of July 28 in Mapo Gu, Seoul, around 8:30 p.m. The rapper, identified as a 39-year-old artist affiliated with a prominent entertainment company since 2008, reportedly confronted a pedestrian over improper bicycle handling.

The altercation escalated when the rapper allegedly used his mobile phone to strike the individual near the eye, resulting in a laceration and damage to their teeth. The police swiftly responded to a distress call and initiated an investigation involving both parties.

Although authorities have not confirmed the rapper’s identity, netizens have pointed to San E, known for his debut in 2010 and his role as a producer on Show Me The Money, as the likely suspect. The situation is still developing as police continue their inquiries into the case.

More about K-rapper San E

San E, born Jung San on January 23, 1985, is a prominent South Korean rapper known for his impactful contributions to the hip-hop scene. Debuting under JYP Entertainment in 2010, San E made waves as the label's first solo rapper. His debut EP, Everybody Ready?, set the stage for a successful career marked by hits like A Midsummer Night's Sweetness and Body Language, both of which topped Korean music charts.

Following his departure from JYP, San E joined Brand New Music in 2013, where he continued to thrive with chart-topping singles and awards. In 2019, he founded FameUs Entertainment, further shaping his legacy in the industry. With his chart-topping hits, San E remains a significant figure in Korean hip-hop, blending his unique style with industry innovation.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest support, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

