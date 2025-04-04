Yaiba Episode 1: Remake Arrives This Spring 2025; Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Yaiba and his friends will be returning in the 2025 remake of the series, so don’t miss Yaiba Episode 1 as it airs. Get the release date, what to expect and more here.
The Yaiba anime returns with a fresh adaptation by Studio Wit, set to run for 24 episodes this Spring 2025. The series originally aired from 1993 to 1994, and now features updated animation and direction under Takahiro Hasui.
Minami Takayama voices the energetic protagonist Yaiba Kurogane, with Yoshimasa Hosoya, Manaka Iwami, and Junichi Suwabe voicing major characters. The series follows Yaiba's journey to becoming a skilled samurai, set in a modernized Japan.
The 2025 anime, now under the title Yaiba: Samurai Legend, will air across two consecutive cours, during the Spring and Summer 2025 seasons. As per the official website, the first episode will be titled ‘Yaiba Arrives.’
Yaiba Episode 1 will begin with Yaiba Kurogane training in the jungle alongside his father, Kenjurou, pursuing the path of a true samurai. After encountering a talking tiger named Kagetora, they unexpectedly return to Japan. There, they stay with Kenjurou’s friend’s family, the Mine household.
Though initially overwhelmed by Yaiba’s unpredictable behavior, Sayaka Mine gradually adjusts to life with him. During a visit to Sayaka’s school, Yaiba meets Takeshi Onimaru, a formidable kendo fighter, marking the start of an important rivalry.
Combining classic shounen elements with a lively tone, the story will be embracing the spirit of late-80s manga. Yaiba Episode 1 will premiere on April 5, 2025, at 5:30 pm JST. It will be broadcast on Yomiuri TV, Nippon TV, and their affiliates on Saturdays.
Streaming platforms in Japan include Netflix, ABEMA, NicoNico, d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu, among others. Internationally, Yaiba Episode 1 will be streaming on Hulu, Netflix, and BiliBili, with regional restrictions.
For more updates from the Yaiba: Samurai Legend anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
