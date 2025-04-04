A Minecraft Movie Box Office: Will the arrival of Jason Momoa starrer have an impact on Salman Khan's Sikandar?

A Minecraft Movie is the new addition to the list of movies which are currently running at the Indian box office. Directed by Jared Hess, the American fantasy adventure comedy film was released on April 4, 2025, in the United States. As far as its theatrical run in India is concerned, it has to compete with Sikandar. Let's decode if the Jason Momoa-starrer can impact the business of Salman Khan's movie.

Can A Minecraft Movie Leave An Impact On Sikandar?

Based on the 2011 video game Minecraft by Mojang Studios, A Minecraft Movie has opened to decent business in India. Jason Momoa's recently released film is expected to range around Rs 2 crore on the first day. Meanwhile, Sikandar earned Rs 25 crore on the first day of its release at the Indian box office. Undoubtedly, the Salman Khan-starrer is leading the race.

This is important to note that both movies have different target audiences, so they don't have direct competition in the market.

Another factor is that the Aquaman actor Jason Momoa has to compete with superstar Salman Khan, who has been ruling Hindi cinema for several decades. Naturally, Sikandar will remain the top choice among local cinegoers, especially in Hindi markets.

Also starring Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and others, Jared Hess's directorial will be mostly preferred by those who have either watched Salman Khan's fronted movie or like watching video-game-based films.

Moreover, A Minecraft Movie, which has received mixed responses from cinegoers, is also locking horns with L2: Empuraan at the Indian box office. Starring Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial is dominating in Malayalam market.

Sikandar's Box Office Performance

Backed under the banners of Salman Khan Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar earned Rs 83.75 crore in five days of its release. It is slowly moving towards the Rs 100 crore club in India. Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj, Sikandar was released on March 30, 2025, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Which movie are you planning to watch in theaters?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

