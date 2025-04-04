Gulshan Devaiah admits Afsos ‘didn’t do well enough for Amazon’ as he breaks silence on second season; ‘It was not as heavily promoted...’

Gulshan Devaiah, Sulagna Panigrahi, Anjali Patil, and Heeba Shah starrer Afsos was released in 2020. The black comedy thriller series was directed by Anurag Kashyap’s sister, Anubhuti Kashyap. While web shows usually come up with multiple seasons, it couldn’t happen with Afsos. The Ulajh actor recently revealed the main reason behind it, admitting that the streaming platform may not have benefited from the show.

While speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Gulshan Devaiah, reflecting on the second season of Afsos, revealed that he was signed for three seasons when the show was written. He stated that it is a general rule of thumb followed by a lot of people. However, he also believed that the show couldn’t perform well enough to come up with a new season.

“I don’t think it did well enough for Amazon. Also, it was not an Amazon original; if it was, it might have had a Season 2. It was not as heavily promoted as Amazon does for its originals. Tell me about it; I did Dahaad. They promote and how! Hence, I don’t think it got the kind of promotion that would have helped it,” he said.

The actor further continued by admitting that the show ends at an interesting point and enjoys its own fan base. Nonetheless, Devaiah stated that he has no qualms with the streaming platform, considering their own reasons for not being able to push Afsos like their original shows.

“These are things you have to accept. It’s part and parcel of an actor’s life. I am not blaming Amazon. I am sure that they have their policies and their budgetary allocations. They can’t break their protocols,” he further added.

Afsos was based on the little-known Bengali novel Golper Goru Chaande and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

On the professional front, Gulshan was last seen in the thriller-drama Ulajh alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film also featured Roshan Mathhew and Meiyang Chang in important roles.

Going further, he is currently looking forward to the re-release of his 2015-released film, Hunterrr. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the film also features Radhika Apte, Sai Tamhankar, Sagar Deshmukh and Neena Kulkarni among others.

