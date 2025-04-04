Who is Manoj Kumar’s wife Shashi Goswami? All about the veteran actor's significant other and their love story

Veteran Bollywood actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, renowned for his patriotic roles and affectionately known as Bharat Kumar, passed away on April 4, 2025, at the age of 87.

Survived by his wife, Shashi Goswami, and their two sons, Vishal and Kunal, Manoj Kumar's personal life was as inspiring as his cinematic journey. Here's everything about his wife, Shashi Goswami, and their love story.

Shashi Goswami was born in India and lived in Delhi, where she first met her future husband, veteran actor Manoj Kumar. The two crossed paths during their college days.

In a 2013 interview with Dainik Jagran, Manoj Kumar recalled seeing Shashi for the first time while studying at a friend’s house in Old Delhi. He was immediately captivated by her.

“God’s swear, I have never seen any girl with some bad intentions in my whole life, but there was something magical about Shashi that I couldn't take my eyes off her face,” he had said.

For nearly a year and a half, they would see each other from a distance but never spoke. Their love story gradually unfolded, facing obstacles along the way.

While Manoj's family supported their relationship, Shashi’s mother and brother were against it. To stay in touch without being noticed, they would meet secretly.

“I used to go to my college’s terrace, and Shashi used to go to her house’s terrace so that both of us could see each other without getting caught by anyone,” Manoj Kumar had revealed to the Bollywood Shaadis.

The couple’s bond strengthened over time. They frequently met with friends, watched movies together, and eventually decided to get married despite the initial opposition.

Shashi Goswami and Manoj Kumar got married, and she chose to step away from the limelight. Before their marriage, she received an acting offer in 1957. However, Manoj Kumar advised her against pursuing a career in films. Instead, she worked in radio plays.

The couple had two sons, Vishal Goswami and Kunal Goswami. Vishal worked as a film producer, while Kunal acted in films like Kranti and Jai Hind before switching to business.

Shashi Goswami once admitted that she had doubts due to his link-up rumors but always trusted him. She recalled that although she had doubted him at times, he would assure her that being on a film set was like being in a temple for him.

Manoj Kumar maintained a strict work-life balance, stating that he would go to the sets at 10 a.m. and return home straight after pack-up at 6 p.m. He dedicated all his remaining time to his family, believing that this routine was the key to their long and happy marriage, which lasted over 51 years.

