Arcane Season 2 Soundtrack Expands as Coldplay Joins Fan-Favorite Track

The second season of Arcane continues to be one of the most anticipated releases of recent times. With this, a well-renowned band has joined the team to bump up the hype for the sequel. Coldplay has officially joined the world of Arcane with a new version of the hit song 'Ma Meilleure Ennemie,' originally performed by Stromae and Pomme.

The updated track is part of the extended season two soundtrack for Arcane, the Netflix animated series inspired by the League of Legends video game. The hit track became a popular song for many fans in the anime world.

With this, the report by The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the new track will be released by Riot Games and Virgin Music Group, featuring Coldplay’s Chris Martin adding English lyrics to the originally French track. It is notable that the original track has already amassed 335 million streams on Spotify.

The world-famous brand also had words of appreciation to add to this release. “We love Stromae and Pomme and the beautiful song they wrote for Ekko and Powder. It’s an honor to contribute to this new version and to the Arcane universe,” the band revealed in their statement.

Arcane Season 2 is set to release in November 2024, continuing the intense story between Vi and Jinx. The upcoming episodes will explore more of Piltover and Zaun's political tension while diving deeper into the personal conflict between the sisters.

After addressing the cliffhangers from Season 1, the new outing will also be bringing back key characters like Caitlyn and Viktor, along with possible new faces from the League of Legends universe. As of now, Riot Games has yet to announce the final release date for the second season.

The updated Arcane soundtrack is available now across all major streaming platforms. We will be sure to update this section with more intel on Arcane Season 2 as it comes. For that, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

