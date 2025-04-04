Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 10: Finale Comes 'Full Circle'; Release Date, What to Expect, Where to Watch & More

The penultimate episode of Yellowjackets Season 3 landed on Paramount+ this week, leaving fans in a state of shock. With Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 10 around the corner, fans are excited to catch up with the wilderness and beyond.

Titled 'How the Story Ends,' the ninth episode deals with heavy losses. Both Van and Lottie are killed, and Melissa’s betrayal comes to light. It is seen that a teen, Shauna, grows increasingly violent and unstable, isolating herself from the group after believing she can maintain control through fear alone.

However, back in the present, adult Shauna spirals after Melissa’s betrayal and the emotional toll of recent events. By the end of the episode, the events hang on a cliff, as results are awaited in the season finale.

In the Yellowjackets Season 3 finale, Episode 10, fans can expect a lot of emotional tension. With Van and Lottie gone, the remaining survivors, Shauna, Tai, Melissa, and Misty, are all on the edge. Shauna may reach her breaking point after Melissa’s betrayal and her family's struggles, while secrets from the past continue to haunt them. It will be interesting to see how the events pan out in the future.

Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 10, titled 'Full Circle,' will be released on Friday, April 11, 2025, for Paramount+ subscribers. The episode will also air on Showtime on Sunday, April 13, 2025, for cable viewers. Fans who watch the show online can stream it early on Paramount+ with the Showtime plan.

