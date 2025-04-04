One Piece Chapter 1145 Spoilers: Luffy Helps Loki Recover As Colon Group Faces Gunko; DEETS

As per the One Piece Chapter 1145 spoilers , the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Fire at the 2nd Forest District on Branch Route 8.’ The chapter will consist of 19 pages, including a vibrant color spread and a standard cover. The color spread, drawn by anime character designer Midori Matsuda.

It shows the Straw Hat Pirates watching Egghead arc episodes. The cover story continues Yamato’s pilgrimage, revealing Ulti freed and embracing Page One after Yamato destroys the dartboard that imprisoned her. The main story begins in the Underworld.

Advertisement

Zoro, Sanji, and Goldberg hunt a colossal Groggysaurus to feed Loki. Goldberg’s talking shield, Nash, is revealed to be a Homie born during his father’s clash with Big Mom decades ago. Zoro and Sanji defeat the dinosaur using a coordinated combo attack in the One Piece Chapter 1145 spoilers.

Afterward, Goldberg leads them to a nearby cottage for cooking. Sanji prepares the meat, but Luffy shoves it into Loki’s mouth, burning him. Despite the chaos, Gerd subtly approves of Luffy's behavior, showing her dislike for Loki.

When Luffy mentions admiring Shanks, Loki admits he once admired someone too. This leads to a flashback of his encounter with Rocks D. Xebec. As a child, Loki begged to join Xebec’s crew in the One Piece Chapter 1145 spoilers.

However, he was violently rejected and wounded by him. Whitebeard scolded Xebec for using a real weapon on a child. Loki ruminates on this in the present, stating he was “born in the wrong era.” In the Sun World, the Giant Warrior Pirates continue to battle Draugrs and spirits.

Advertisement

Gaban defeats a Loki-based monster, before sensing hidden presences. Meanwhile, Jinbe extinguishes a spreading fire with a new move, Cloud Current Shoulder Throw, saving nearby children in the One Piece Chapter 1145 spoilers.

The leaked chapter ends aboard the Svarr ship. Colon expresses gratitude to Jinbe and his determination to protect others. Suddenly, Gunko of the Holy Knights appears on the figurehead, confronting the group. The One Piece Chapter 1145 spoilers conclude stating that the manga would be on break next week.

For more spoilers like this and updates from the One Piece manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

ALSO READ: One Piece Chapter 1145: Loki’s Past With King Harald Explored; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More