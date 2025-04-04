Are Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham Beefing? Duo 'Not on Speaking Terms' Amid Dad's 50th Birthday Bash: Report

Brooklyn Beckham and Romeo Beckham are reportedly not on speaking terms with each other following a disagreement about Romeo's new romance, creating a family split.

Brooklyn is said to be displeased with his younger brother's affair with his ex-girlfriend, Kim Turnbull. The brothers' tension is reported to be less about jealousy and more to do with Turnbull's intentions.

Advertisement

Recently, Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz Beckham were not present at David Beckham's 50th birthday in Miami, where Romeo and Turnbull were both in attendance. Brooklyn allegedly questions Kim's possible intentions behind dating another Beckham son.

TMZ's source implies their absence had directly to do with the alleged dispute, the pair being known to have snubbed family functions where Turnbull attends.

Such tension in the family was seen once again when the 26-year-old and his wife skipped Victoria Beckham's fashion show earlier this year, again raising gossip surrounding the break.

Romeo, 22, posted later in the month a picture of a family from David's birthday party, excluding Brooklyn. His Instagram story said, "Family is everything … love you all," where he tagged Turnbull, his parents David and Victoris, his sister Harper, as well as his brother Cruz. However, Romeo notably left out Brooklyn.

Romeo and Turnbull went public with their romance on Instagram in November 2024, weeks after he was spotted with Gray Sorrenti. Earlier, he had been dating Mia Regan for a long time, which lasted for five years before it ended in February 2024.

Advertisement

Turnbull has now been embraced by Romeo Beckham, but Brooklyn is still aloof. Sources indicate the brothers' beef won't be healing anytime soon because Brooklyn is refusing to budge.

The drama remains an issue of concern in the Beckham household, providing a shadow of sorts over family gatherings in the recent past. Neither David nor Victoria Beckham have commented on the feud. As of now, the formerly close brothers, Brooklyn Beckham and Romeo Beckham, are still at odds, with no reconciliation in sight.

ALSO READ: Victoria And David Beckham Celebrate Christmas With Whole Family; See Pics Here