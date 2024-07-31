OH MY GIRL confirms plans to release new music in August marking comeback after over 1 year

OH MY GIRL is set to dazzle once more this August with a highly anticipated comeback! After a year and a month since their ninth mini-album Golden Hourglass, the beloved group is back, ready to light up the summer with fresh sounds.

OH MY GIRL announces August comeback

On July 31, OH MY GIRL fans received thrilling news: the beloved girl group is set to make a dazzling return this August! After over a year, OH MY GIRL is preparing to captivate fans with fresh tunes and vibrant performances. Their agency, WM Entertainment, confirmed that the group is hard at work on new music, promising a comeback that will surely set the summer ablaze.

This marks OH MY GIRL’s first release since their ninth mini-album, Golden Hourglass, which debuted in July of the previous year. Fans have eagerly awaited their return, and anticipation is soaring. The group’s unique blend of catchy melodies and enchanting concepts has made them a fan favorite, and their comeback is expected to be nothing short of spectacular. As August approaches, excitement builds for OH MY GIRL’s grand return to the spotlight.

More details about OH MY GIRL’s latest activities

OH MY GIRL continues to enchant fans with their vibrant and ever-evolving presence in the K-pop scene. Their recent activities have shown their versatility and dedication to both music and performance. Following the release of their ninth EP, Golden Hourglass, on July 24, 2023, the group has been actively engaging with their audience through various platforms.

They’ve embraced the Weverse community, creating deeper connections with their international fans by sharing exclusive content and updates. In 2023, OH MY GIRL also delighted fans with their diverse music releases and dynamic performances.

Their single Shark, part of a promotional effort for Universe Music, showed their unique charm and musical evolution. Their Japanese ventures have been equally impressive, with the release of their compilation album OH MY GIRL BEST, featuring their greatest hits and a mix of new songs. OH MY GIRL’s dedication to their craft, combined with their innovative approach, continues to solidify their status as a beloved and influential group in the K-pop industry.

