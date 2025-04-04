Latest OTT Releases This Week: 13 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and more

This week’s OTT releases are packed with thrilling suspense, heartfelt drama, and a dash of humor. From Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa to the gripping sports drama Test featuring Nayanthara, R. Madhavan, and Siddharth, there's something for everyone. Get ready to binge!

13 new web series and movies to watch on OTT this week

1. Loveyapa (Hindi)

Release Date: April 4, 2025

OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar

Loveyapa, starring Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, hit theaters in February 2025. Now, the film is finally set to stream on OTT. It revolves around a Gen Z couple who swap unlocked phones before their wedding. As hidden truths emerge, their relationship faces unexpected challenges.

2. Adrishyam Season 2 (Hindi)

Release Date: April 4, 2025

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Adrishyam Season 2 is a gripping spy thriller that revolves around a covert unit of skilled operatives. Headlined by Ravi Verma (Eijaz Khan) and supported by Officer Durga (Pooja Gor), the narrative delves into the lives of these secret agents as they navigate high-stakes missions.

3. Chamak - The Conclusion (Hindi)

Release Date: April 4, 2025

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Featuring Paramvir Cheema and Isha Talwar, Chamak: The Conclusion revolves around Kaala, who stands at the center of an intense battle for Teeja Sur. As he uncovers the long-hidden truth about his father’s demise, his quest for vengeance reaches a boiling point. With his family’s legacy at stake, he is set to take revenge.

4. Kaafir The Movie (Hindi)

Release Date: April 4, 2025

OTT Platform: Zee5

Originally released as a web series in 2019, Kaafir follows Kainaaz Akhtar (Dia Mirza), a Pakistani woman wrongly imprisoned as a militant. Journalist Vedant (Mohit Raina) finds her and her daughter, who was born behind bars. He is driven by a sense of justice as he goes on a mission to find out the truth and fight for their freedom.

5. Pulse (English)

Release Date: April 3, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

In Miami’s busiest trauma center, doctors face extreme challenges, intensified by a devastating hurricane. Starring Willa Fitzgerald and Colin Woodell as the main protagonists, the drama follows Dr. Danielle Simms as she leads a resident team, tackling high-pressure emergencies and personal struggles.

6. The Bondsman Season 1 (English)

Release Date: April 3, 2025

OTT Platform: Hulu

The action-horror series The Bondsman perfectly blends gory monster hunts with dark comedy and drama. Kevin Bacon stars as Hub Halloran, a grizzled Georgia bounty hunter who meets an untimely end and gets resurrected through satanic forces.

He is tasked with tracking down demons escaped from Hell, he deals with both supernatural chaos and personal issues, including his ex-wife Maryanne (Jennifer Nettles) and her shady manager (Damon Herriman).

7. An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile (English)

Release Date: April 6, 2025

OTT Platform: Paramount+

Elton John and Brandi Carlile take center stage in this primetime concert special, filmed at London’s Palladium Theatre. The one-hour event features live performances, a preview of their upcoming album Who Believes in Angels? and classic hits. It also features Carlile's unreleased track.

8. Way Back Love (South Korean)

Release Date: April 3, 2025

OTT Platform: TVING, Viki

The highly anticipated Korean drama Way Back Love is set to premiere with its first two episodes now. It is based on Seo Eun-chae's novel. Starring Gong Myung and Kim Min-ha, the six-episode series will air every Thursday at 8:30 AM (KST).

9. Karma (South Korean)

Release Date: April 4, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Karma revolves around four strangers: a witness, a doctor, a man struck by unexpected tragedy, and another weighed down by debt cross paths, their fates become entangled. Destiny weaves them together as they deal with personal struggles.

10. Test (Tamil)

Release Date: April 4, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Test is an upcoming Tamil film starring Nayanthara, R. Madhavan, and Siddharth. It follows the journey of a scientist, a teacher, and a national-level cricketer whose lives unexpectedly converge during a pivotal cricket match, leading them to make some biggest choices.

11. Murmur (Tamil)

Release Date: April 4, 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Tamil film Murmur, which hit the theatres on March 7, 2025, is all set for OTT release. Touted as the industry's first found-footage horror, it follows paranormal YouTubers in a cursed forest. Their journey leads to terrifying encounters with the ‘Seven Saptha Kannigal’ and a vengeful spirit.

12. Machante Maalakha (Malayalam)

Release Date: April 4, 2025

OTT Platform: Manorama Max

Machante Malakha is a Malayalam comedy-drama directed by Boban Samuel and stars Soubin Shahir, Namitha Pramod, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Dileesh Pothan in key roles. The story revolves around KSRTC conductor Sajeevan as he navigates a troubled marriage and family tensions. A courtroom battle and an unexpected twist lead to an engaging family drama.

13. Kannur Squad (Malayalam)

Release Date: Now Streaming

OTT Platform: JioHotstar Malayalam

Mammootty's popular crime thriller Kannur Squad revolves around ASI George Martin and his team as they embark on a relentless pursuit across diverse landscapes to find a political gangster. They get false leads and deadly threats during their journey. The film delivers high-stakes action and intense drama.

