Karthi's Sardar 2 set for Diwali 2025 release; makers follow the first part's luck?

Karthi has left everyone stunned with a power-packed first look from his upcoming film Sardar 2. The first installment of the Tamil spy actioner was a direct hit, and based on the glimpses of the sequel, it seems the actor is all set to win hearts once again.

According to the latest reports circulating in the industry, the makers of Sardar 2 are likely to lock in the same release window as its prequel. The first installment of the Karthi starrer was released on October 21, 2022, coinciding with Diwali.

Now, for the sequel, it is being reported that the film will again target a Diwali 2025 release, raising fans' hopes that the action-packed sequel could become another blockbuster like its predecessor.

However, these reports are currently unconfirmed, and the final announcement regarding the release date is still awaited from the filmmakers.

Coming back to the first look of the film, the actor can be seen in a formal outfit, wielding a sword — hinting at some high-octane action sequences that audiences can expect on screen.

Check out the first look here:

In no time, social media was flooded with praise for Sardar 2’s first look, as netizens expressed their excitement about seeing Karthi back on screen after a while.

For the uninitiated, Karthi had actually injured himself on the sets of Sardar 2 while performing an action sequence and was advised complete rest by doctors. However, he seems to have recovered and is back in action once again.

In other news, Karthi recently made headlines when reports of him joining another film franchise surfaced.

If rumors are to be believed, the Meiyazhagan actor will make a cameo appearance in the Nani-led HIT 3, which will introduce him as the next lead cop for the film’s fourth installment.

