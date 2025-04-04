Keerthy Suresh has a message for Nayanthara, R Madhavan and Siddharth as Test releases directly on OTT

Nayanthara, R. Madhavan, and Siddharth starrer sports drama Test premiered directly on OTT on April 4. As fans and audiences gradually shared their reviews and opinions about the film, actress Keerthy Suresh gave a major shoutout to the entire team.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Keerthy shared the poster of Test and penned a cheerful note expressing her excitement about watching the film. She also extended her best wishes to Nayanthara, with whom she shares a great rapport over the years.

Check out the post here:

She wrote, “Wishing the entire team of #Test only the best! Sending all my love to you @nayanthara chechi, @actormaddy sir, @worldofsiddharth, @sash041075, and @studiosynot. Looking forward to watching this one.”

Test has been one of the most anticipated releases, especially since it skipped a theatrical release and premiered directly on OTT. A sports drama by genre, the movie revolves around the lives of three individuals—Saravanan, Kumudha, and Arjun.

In addition to stellar actors like Nayanthara, R. Madhavan, and Siddharth in pivotal roles, the film also features actress Meera Jasmine, marking her return to Tamil cinema after a 10-year hiatus.

The movie is written and directed by S. Sashikanth, who also produced the film along with Chakravarthy Ramachandra. The musical score of Test is composed by Shakthisree Gopalan.

Coming back to Nayanthara—apart from the sports drama—her upcoming projects include Dear Students, Mookuthi Amman 2, and the highly anticipated Toxic, co-starring Yash. She is also set to work in an untitled film alongside Mohanlal and Mammootty.

Keerthy Suresh, on the other hand, is currently in the news for her rumored collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda for the film Rowdy Janardhan.

Meanwhile, R. Madhavan grabbed attention with the gritty trailer of his upcoming Hindi film Kesari 2, and Siddharth has Indian 3 lined up next.

