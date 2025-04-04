Box Office: Analyzing Sikandar villain Prateik Smita Patil's most successful movies

Prateik Smita Patil is an actor who has tried his hand at several varying roles over the years. The audience has seen the actor in romantic, dramatic, and intensity-filled roles, both as a protagonist and an antagonist. In his nearly 2 decades of career, Prateik got most of his appreciation for playing serious and action-loving antagonist in various films.

Advertisement

In one such similar role, Prateik stars as the leading antagonist in Salman Khan’s latest release, Sikandar. As the big-budget action entertainer is currently running in theaters globally, let’s take a look at the most successful movies of Prateik to date:

1. Baaghi 2

Baaghi 2 was the first-ever franchise film for Prateik, also proving to be the biggest blockbuster for him. This action entertainer was directed by Ahmed Khan and starred Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, and Darshan Kumar among the leads. This much-loved Baaghi sequel collected Rs 160.75 crore India nett at the box office.

2. Chhichhore

Chhichhore was a multi-starrer comedy-drama by Nitesh Tiwari released in 2019. The film featured Prateik as a college student and the leading antagonist of the film. Its leading cast consisted of Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, and others. This highly acclaimed coming-of-age college drama collected Rs 147.25 crore, becoming a superhit at the box office.

Advertisement

3. Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na

The iconic 2008 romantic-comedy Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na marked his debut alongside Imran Khan. The film got a superhit response on its release, collecting Rs 55.50 crore India nett. The film also marked the debut of director Abbas Tyrewala, co-starring Genelia D’Souza and Ayaz Khan in the lead.

Sikandar in Cinemas

Salman Khan’s latest Eid release, Sikandar, is currently running in theaters worldwide. The film features a huge cast of Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Smita Patil, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi alongside Salman Khan in the lead, helmed by A.R. Murugadoss.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.



Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sikandar Box Office: With Salman Khan's actioner running in theaters, revisiting Sharman Joshi's five iconic movies