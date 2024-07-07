Rappers Ash Island and Chanmina surprise fans with marriage and pregnancy announcement; see lovey-dovey PICS

Taking their fans by surprise famous South Korean rapper Ash Island and Japanese rapper Chanmina announced their marriage and pregnancy in an adorable new update.

The couple has been in a relationship for a while and this new step in their life has got fans excited and blessing their union with well wishes.

On July 7, 2024, famous rappers Ash Island and Chanmina surprised everyone by announcing their marriage and pregnancy in a new Instagram update. The couple posed for several lovey-dovey adorable photos which they posted along with heartfelt messages posted by each of them.

Ash Island announced his marriage to Chanmina by saying they have promised to spend the rest of their lives together. Showering love he added, “I am deeply grateful for her presence, she is my pillar of strength in every way”.

Ash Island further added that a new life has also joined them hence announcing that the couple is pregnant are expecting their first child soon.

See Ash Island’s announcement here:

Meanwhile, Ash Island also added that his exclusive contract with his agency Ambition Musik has ended. He hoped to continue to achieve his best as an artist in the future.

Chanmina also shared her happiness on marrying Ash Island whom she called her “love of my life, my best friend, irreplaceable to me”.

Check out Chanmina’s announcement here:

Know Ash Island and Chanmina

Ash Island is a famous South Korean rapper who garnered recognition initially as a contestant and 4th place runner-up on High School Rapper Season 2. He dropped his debut mini-album ASH on March 22, 2019.

In the most recent news, Ash Island and Chanmina collaborated on a romantic single called 20 which was released on June 26, 2024.

Chanmina is a popular South Korean and Japanese rapper who initially gained recognition when she participated in the high school rap competition show Bazooka!!! Kōkōsei Rap Senshūken in 2016. She later debuted with the single Miseinen which was independently released. The single topped the iTunes Hip-Hop Songs Japan chart. She released her full Korean single Don’t Go featuring Ash Island on September 23, 2022.

