Waterbomb Seoul Day 2 highlights: SHINee’s Minho flaunts his unchanged fit physique; GOT7’s Yugyeom captivates with fiery dance set

Watermbomb Festival in Seoul is in full rage at the moment in Seoul and many K-pop artists are performing. On July 6, 2024, Minho of SHINee entertained with his fiery performance at Waterbomb Seoul Day 2 while GOT7’s Yugyeom captivated fans with his powerful dance set.

Waterbomb Festival in Seoul set off on July 5 with mesmerizing performances. On July 6, 2024, day 2 of Waterbomb Seoul was all about entertainment as stars SHINee’s Minho and Yugyeom of GOT7 took center stage.

Raising the heat at the Waterbomb festival was Minho of SHINee. He undoubtedly made it impossible to take eyes off him.

The SHINee member caught attention as he flaunted an unchanged fit physique when he went shirtless at the Waterbomb Seoul Day 2. Minho brought fire to the stage as he captivated every attendee with his stage presence.

Watch SHINee’s Minho setting fire to the stage at Waterbomb Seoul Day 2 here:

On the other hand, another highlight of day 2 was GOT7’s Yugyeom who performed his new songs with his dance crew. His performance of LOLO took everyone’s breath away at Waterbomb Seoul. Yugyeom enchanted fans with his powerful dance steps as he took over the stage in a move.

Watch GOT7’s Yugyeom’s fiery dance steps at Waterbomb Seoul Day 2 here:

Jay Park, KISS OF LIFE, P1Harmony, and more also performed at Waterbomb Seoul Day 2

Taking the heat higher at Waterbomb Seoul Day 2, the girl group KISS OF LIFE also performed hits like Midas Touch and took over the stage. See here:

Meanwhile, famous rapper Jay Park also turned up the heat at the festival as he performed his new single McNasty.

Catch a glimpse of Jay Park at Waterbomb 2024 here:

The boy group P1Harmony was also mesmerized by their performance. Lee Young Ji, Big Naughty, and Sunmi were also present at Waterbomb Seoul Day 2.

Waterbomb Seoul will finally end its stop in Seoul on July 7, 2024, with K-pop stars like Nayeon, WayV, BIBI, SHINee’s Taemin, and more taking the stage.

