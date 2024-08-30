Red Velvet's Selugi to host FIRST ever photography exhibition Nothing Special But Special in Seoul from October 13; Details

Red Velvet's Seulgi is set to unveil a new side of herself through her first-ever photography exhibition, titled Nothing Special But Special. This much-anticipated exhibit will run from October 13 to 20 at WWL Studio in Seodaemun Gu, Seoul, offering fans and art enthusiasts a unique glimpse into her personal world.

True to its name, Nothing Special But Special centers around the theme of finding beauty in the ordinary. The exhibition will feature a collection of Seulgi’s personal photographs taken over the years, capturing candid moments from her daily life that reveal a softer, more introspective side of the idol often hidden behind the glamor of the stage. In addition to her own work, the exhibit will also showcase exclusive shots of Seulgi taken by renowned photographer Rie, known for her ability to convey raw emotion and authenticity through her lens.

The organizers at ALLYCAMERA & FILM have emphasized their commitment to creating an exhibition that departs from the typical image of a K-pop star. "We are putting in a lot of effort to create an exhibition where not the glamorous stage persona of Red Velvet's Seulgi, but rather her daily life and thoughts can be fully conveyed," a representative shared. "We hope that through the works reflecting Seulgi's honest and warm perspective, visitors will have the experience of discovering the specialness in everyday life."

Take a look at the announcement poster here;

Tickets for the exhibition will go on sale through Naver starting September 15 KST, and fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to connect with Seulgi on a more personal level.

This exhibition comes amid a busy year for Seulgi and her group, Red Velvet. Earlier this summer, the quintet made a highly anticipated comeback with their EP Cosmic, released on June 24, featuring a lead single and music video of the same name. The group also embarked on their tenth anniversary fancon tour, Happiness: My Dear, ReVeluv, which kicked off in Seoul on August 3. Due to overwhelming demand, an additional performance was added on August 2, with tickets selling out almost immediately.

Red Velvet’s anniversary celebrations continued with the release of a new version of Cosmic on August 1, the exact day of their tenth anniversary, which included a special fan song, Sweet Dreams.

As Seulgi prepares for her debut photo exhibition, fans are excited to witness her evolution not only as a performer but also as a visual artist, offering a heartfelt glimpse into her world beyond the stage.

