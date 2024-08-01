Red Velvet reminisces decade-long career in special Sweet Dreams music video from Cosmic; WATCH

On August 1, Red Velvet delighted fans by unveiling the music video for their new digital single, Sweet Dreams, in celebration of their 10th debut anniversary. The MV offers a heartfelt look behind the scenes, featuring studio moments and exclusive clips that capture the essence of their decade-long journey.

Sweet Dreams is the Red Velvet’s 7th digital single and is part of the Cosmie versions of their 11th mini album, Cosmic. The song showcases the members' enduring chemistry and dedication, combining vibrant visuals with their signature musical style. Fans can enjoy the fresh, upbeat track while reminiscing about the group's past decade of achievements.

With lyrics that evoke dreams and enduring friendships, Sweet Dreams is both a celebration of their past and a hopeful nod to the future. As Red Velvet continues to enchant fans worldwide, the music video is a perfect tribute to their journey and the memories they've created together.

Watch the full video now to join the celebration;

Meanwhile, Red Velvet is a K-pop girl group formed by SM Entertainment. They debuted on August 1, 2014, with the single Happiness. Initially consisting of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy, they expanded to a five-member group with the addition of Yeri in March 2015. The group's musical style is characterized by its dual concept: the "red" side features vibrant, pop-oriented tracks, while the "velvet" side showcases a softer, R&B-influenced sound.

In 2024, Red Velvet is celebrating a milestone year with a flurry of exciting activities. On June 24, they released their highly anticipated EP, Cosmic, featuring the dynamic lead single of the same name and a vibrant music video. The group is also marking their 10th anniversary with the fancon tour, Happiness: My Dear, ReVe1uv, kicking off on August 3 in Seoul.

Due to overwhelming demand, an additional performance was added on August 2. To further commemorate their decade of success, Red Velvet dropped a new version of Cosmic on August 1, including a special fan song titled Sweet Dreams. Fans have expressed great joy and pride in receiving the new album and music video warmly as they celebrate a decade of Red Velvet’s inspiring journey.

