Red Velvet’s Wendy and Irene face privacy invasion on flight; alleged stalker leaks K-pop idols' on-board pics

Recently, Red Velvet’s Irene and Wendy left for Taiwan for the K-MEGA Concert alongside other K-pop stars. During their flight, an alleged stalking incident happened, raising safety concerns. An individual who was on board with them, allegedly leaked their unauthorized photos, creating uproar among Red Velvet fans.

Red Velvet's Irene and Wendy fall victim to alleged stalking incident on flight to Taiwan

On July 12, Red Velvet flew to Taiwan for the K-MEGA Concert, alongside other K-pop idols like Sunmi and Kwon Eunbi. The group was greeted by fans at the airport, a typical scene that is often witnessed by idols aboard. Although the crowd at the Kaohsiung International Airport in Taiwan was well controlled with barriers and security personnel, it was soon revealed that Irene and Wendy faced a major privacy invasion before the flight even landed.

A fan took to X (Twitter) and shared that they had come across a few photos of Irene and Wendy from their on-board journey, revealing that they can’t post the photos on the thread as they are being taken without permission.

While many took to the comments and asked the user to send the photos in direct messages, this revelation quickly sparked uproar among the Red Velvet fans. Korean netizens called out the Chinese fans who were seemingly indulging in alleged stalking incidents by asking to view the K-pop idols’ photos taken unauthorized.

Advertisement

Red Velvet fans express safety concerns for Irene and Wendy

Fans also said that even though it is sometimes common for fans to find themselves in the same flight as the K-pop idols, taking their photos without permission and then leaking them is a complete breach of personal space.

Some have tagged this as an outright stalking incident while labeling the individual involved as a sasaeng (obsessive fan). Many Red Velvet fans also posted tweets telling SM Entertainment to provide better security for their artists and maintain their safety even on flights.

Irene, Wendy, or their agency are yet to address this recent uproar.

Meanwhile, despite the agencies’ many legal actions, unauthorized photography, illegal collection of information, or any other ways of invading K-pop idols’ privacy continues to increase day by day.

Recently SM Entertainment’s EXO’s 1 and NCT’s 3 members also fell victim to two impersonators who tried to obtain their addresses illegally. This recent incident surrounding Irene and Wendy further sparks fans’ concerns against such activities, endangering the K-pop idols’ boundaries.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Former EXO member Tao announces relationship with ex-SM Ent trainee Xu Yi Yang in heart-warming couple PICS