SM Ent updates on 1 EXO and 3 NCT members' addresses being stolen; sues without leniency

Recently, one EXO and three NCT members’ home addresses and other personal information were collected by two men disguised as delivery drivers. The groups’ agency SM Entertainment has finally shared the updates on legal proceedings against the suspects. The two men have been fined 3 million KRW along with serious violation charges.

SM Entertainment issues official statement about EXO and NCT memebers' personal info theft

On July 11, SM Entertainment issued an official statement regarding the information theft of one EXO and three NCT members. The agency revealed that after monitoring fan reports and collecting substantial evidence, they have appointed SHIN&KIM Law Firm as their legal representative.

“We have filed a complaint for violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection”, SM Entertainment shared.

They revealed that the trial for the case proceeded recently and the defendants admitted to all charges. “They claimed that they committed the crime out of fan love for the artists and pleaded for leniency”, the agency shared stating that they have however taken the matter seriously.

According to SM Entertainment’s statement, the two men guilty of the violation charges have been fined 3 million KRW each.

SM Enter vows to take swift legal actions henceforth

The agency further stated that obtaining artists’ information illegally or unauthorized visits to their homes has been a constant issue. Although the idols try to endure it given their public figure status, SM Entertainment clearly stated how psychologically stressful it is for them.

In their statement, the agency vowed to not tolerate such actions anymore. They promise to keep monitoring and take swift legal actions as necessary.

In addition, EXO and NCT’s agency revealed that they are waiting on the results of a few more lawsuits against infringement on the artists’ rights and reputations. At the same time, they urged fans not to indulge in such activities and to respect the privacy of the artists.

SM Entertainment also unveiled how the two men illegally got ahold of one EXO and three NCT members’ information. They revealed that during live broadcasts, the impersonators disguised themselves as deliverymen and stole the artists’ addresses. They leaked the information through the broadcasts, committing a serious crime of exposing the K-pop idols’ privacy to the public.

