Former EXO member Tao announces relationship with ex-SM Ent trainee Xu Yi Yang in heart-warming couple PICS

Following departure from EXO, Tao has established his own company, setting on a new solo journey in China. The former K-pop idol has now announced a new beginning of his life. He has made his relationship public with labelmate Xu Yi Yang, who was also a trainee under SM Entertainment.

On July 14, Tao and Xu Yi Yang officially announced their relationship through a Weibo post. The duo shared a series of heart-warming couple pictures shot during the sunset hour.

Shortly after, the couple also shared two videos compiling the photos, winning fans’ hearts with their swoon-worthy chemistry.

More about Tao and Xu Yi Ynag's relationship

Tao and Xu Yi Yang have been closely acquainted for a long time now. In 2018, after he officially left the K-pop boy group and established his own company L. TAO ENTERTAINMENT, the female singer joined his agency.

From colleagues to lovers, their heart-warming love story reportedly began four years ago. In 2020, rumors emerged about their romantic involvement when the duo was seen supporting each other’s activities continuously.

During Xu Yi Yang’s Produce Camp appearance, Tao openly encouraged fans to vote for her. They were also spotted together on many dates including a trip to Yunan, China. Both of them have expressed admiration and affection for each other on multiple occasions.

In April 2024, their swoon-worthy romance even led to multiple reports about their engagement and marriage plans. Though the duo denied the speculations, months later their relationship confirmation sparks further curiosity about the same.

Meanwhile, as the couple has been going strong for four years, fans hope they continue to march towards a brighter future together.

More about Tao

Huang Zitao, mostly known as Tao debuted with EXO in 2012. In 2015, he filed a lawsuit against SM Entertainment, which continued for 3 years. In 2018, he officially parted ways with the boy band, launching his own agency in China. Under his new stage name, Z.TAO, the former K-pop idol debuted as a soloist and an actor.

More about Xu Yi Yang

Xu Yi Yang was a trainee under SM Entertainment from 2016 to 2018. She was also part of the pre-debut group SMROOKIES, which was originally established in 2013. In 2018, she left SM Entertainment and signed with Tao’s agency. In the following year, she debuted with a Chinese group Legal High, which disbanded in 2020. In the same year, Xu Yi Yang made her solo debut.

