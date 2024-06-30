EXO’s Suho and Red Velvet’s Irene's dating rumors resurface after attending aespa's SYNK: Parallel Line concert together

EXO’s Suho and Red Velvet’s Irene have been time and again taken in dating rumors. On June 29, 2024, EXO’s Suho and Red Velvet’s Irene once again were enveloped in dating rumors as they both were spotted at aespa’s SYNK: Parallel Line concert in Seoul.

For many years, fans have been convinced that the two have been dating and have shipped them continuously over the years.

EXO’s Suho and Red Velvet’s Irene were spotted out on a concert ‘date’

EXO leader Suho and Red Velvet’s Irene on June 29, 2024, KST were spotted together attending aespa’s new world tour SYNK: Parallel Line concert’s first day in Seoul.

It has been known that SM Entertainment’s artists have time and again attended each other’s concerts to show support and cheer. Hence, it was no surprise that EXO and Red Velvet members were spotted cheering up aespa on the first day of their new concert. It did not take long for fans to spot EXO’s Suho, Chanyeol, and Red Velvet’s Irene at the concert.

Fans were eagle-eyed to spot that EXO’s Suho and aespa’s Irene were sitting together at the concert. Fans called it a ‘date’.

Have a look at EXO’s Suho and Red Velvet’s Irene at aespa’s concert here:

Late on in the concert, aespa members gave Suho and Irene a shout and they were also shown on the screen as well sitting together.

Watch aespa members thanking Suho and Irene at the SYNK: Parallel Line here:

Meanwhile, it should be noted that EXO’s Suho and Red Velvet’s Irene are almost the same age, and have been friends for so long, and have been seen together quite often.

Know more about Suho

Suho is a singer, songwriter, and actor. He is also a member and leader of the famous K-pop boy group EXO.

Recently, he released his comeback mini-album 1 to 3 alongside the lead track of the same name and Cheese featuring Red Velvet’s Wendy,

Know more about Red Velvet’s recent activities

Red Velvet is a famous K-pop girl group under SM Entertainment with four members namely Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy. They recently made a comeback with their EP Cosmic on June 24, 2024, alongside the lead track of the same name.

