Seulgi is a member of the popular girl group Red Velvet, who has recently been under scrutiny over switching her shoes with her manager. The K-pop idol has since then issued an apology for her actions and regrets for causing inconvenience. She further explains that she was struggling with blisters and bruises on her feet and that is why she made the change.

Red Velvet's Seulgi issues apology for switching shoes with manager

On July 13, 2024, Red Velvet’s Seulgi took to Instagram to upload an apology for swapping her heels out with her manager’s sneakers. The action received a lot of criticism from fans and indicated that she was taking advantage of the professional relationship. They even went as far as to point out that celebrities often have a ‘master-slave’ relationship with the staff and called her out for the action.

However, in the letter, Seulgi explained that due to rigorous rehearsals, she developed blisters and bruises on her feet. At the airport, she wore low heels and didn't bring extra sneakers, a mistake she acknowledged. When the manager saw her struggling, they swapped shoes until they exited the airport.

The artist admitted her decision was made hastily due to pain. She apologized to the disappointed fans and the manager, promising to be more careful in the future, and personally apologized to the manager.

More about Red Velvet's Seulgi

Seulgi made her debut as a K-pop idol with Red Velvet alongside Irene, Joy, Wendy, and Yeri. Some of the popular songs from the group include Red Flavor, Power Up, Dumb Dumb, Russian Roulette, Rookie, Peek-a-Boo, Bad Boy, Psycho, Feel My Rhythm and more. The group garnered immense success in South Korea and achieved mainstream popularity.

Seulgi made her debut as a solo artist in 2022 with the mini-album 28 Reasons and the music video of the title track of the same name. Moreover, she also debuted in the supergroup Got the Beat alongside bandmate Wendy. BoA was also in the line-up with Taeyeon and Hyoyeon from Girls' Generation, and Karina and Winter from aespa.

