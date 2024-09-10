Red Velvet’s Yeri, Lee Chan Hyung, Oh So Hyun, and more to star in upcoming horror film Next

The upcoming high-teen horror movie Next has officially unveiled its cast, showcasing six rising stars. Directed by Son Dong Wan, Next is a mystery horror film that centers on Ja Young, who harbors a secret from her past, and her classmates who take part in mediumistic activities to summon ghosts.

Red Velvet’s Yeri will star as Ja Young, the responsible and warmhearted leader of the group. Ja Young guides her classmates to safety and participates in the mediumistic activities in hopes of finding her missing older sister.

Lee Chan Hyung will portray Dong Joon, a character with both rugged and sensitive traits who harbors deep feelings for Ja Young. Oh So Hyun will play Ye Eun, who finds herself entangled in a complex and tense dynamic involving both Ja Young and Dong Joon.

Seo Dong Hyun has been cast as Ki Ho, and Kim Eun Bi will play Mi Yeon, the prickly model student. Additionally, Park Seo Yeon will portray Seo Woo, Ja Young’s younger sister.

Yeri is a member of the highly popular group Red Velvet, alongside Irene, Wendy, Seulgi, and Joy. Beyond her music career, Yeri has hosted Show! Music Core in 2015 and The Viewable SM in 2016. She also appeared on the variety show Secret Unnie (2018) and Law of the Jungle in Thailand (2019). In 2020, Yeri hosted her first reality-variety show, Yeri's Room, which aired on the YouTube channel Dum Dum Studio.

On April 7 2021, Yeri was cast as the female lead in the web series Blue Birthday. The fantasy romance thriller follows Oh Ha Rin (played by Yeri), whose best friend and first love, Ji Seo Jun (played by PENTAGON’s Hongseok), dies on her 18th birthday. A decade later, as she continues to grieve his death, she discovers she has the ability to time-travel and becomes determined to save his life.

In May 2023, Yeri was cast as the female lead in the Wavve web series BITCH X RICH. The series follows Kim Hye In (played by Lee Eun Saem), the sole witness to the murder of a high school girl. After transferring to the prestigious Cheongdam International High School, she encounters Baek Je Na (played by Yeri), the queen of Diamond 6, who is both the prime suspect and the most influential figure at the school. With these shows under her belt, fans are looking forward to what kind of performance will Yeri bring forward in her first horror film Next.

