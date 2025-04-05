Yellowjackets Star Liv Hewson Recalls Filming ‘Emotional’ Season 3 Scene: ‘Sort of Meta Narrative Experience…’

Spoiler ahead for Yellowjackets season 3!

Every season of Yellowjackets brings bittersweet moments, but the aspect that remains consistent is the shocking deaths. Another season and another character bits to dust, this time it was none other than Liv Hewson’s character, Van–– a devastating loss for OG fans!

The actress spoke to Deadline about filming her final scenes. She recalled that Lauren Ambrose–– who plays her counterpart on the show–– brought her to the room while they filmed Melissa (Hilary Swank) killing Van.

Advertisement

Hewson revealed that though she was physically behind the camera, she was in the same room as the counterpart of her character was being killed. “And that was a very profound experience, actually. It was very emotional,” she recalled.

She teased that the highly anticipated penultimate episode of the latest season is full of such heartwarming experiences. “It was like layers upon layers of this sort of meta-narrative experience as an actor and then as half of this character,” Hewson added.

This season was packed with unique callbacks and experiences for the actress. After playing Ambrose’s counterpart throughout the series, she finally got to share the screen with her. Both Heweson’s teen version and Ambrose’s adult version of Van met in dream sequences ahead of her death.

Heweson told Deadline that she felt “lucky” to have experienced that. She added that working with someone as amazing an actor as Ambrose was “special” for her. The scene was also significant for the character, allowing her to dive deep into the foreboding dream and spend her final moments with herself.

Advertisement

As per the official synopsis, the show revolves around “a wildly talented girls' high school soccer team as they become the unlucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Canadian wilderness.”

Yellowjackets Season 3 is available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime.

ALSO READ: Yellowjackets Creators Reveal Fans Had Figured Out Early On the True Identity of Hilary Swank: 'They're on to Us'