10 years of Red Velvet: How Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri’s dual concept for music set them apart in world of K-pop

Red Velvet is undoubtedly one of the most iconic South Korean girl groups, formed and managed by SM Entertainment. They debuted on August 1, 2014, with the single Happiness, originally as a four-member group consisting of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy. A fifth member, Yeri, joined in March 2015, following the release of their chart-topping extended play Ice Cream Cake.

Red Velvet has received numerous accolades and, internationally, has been recognized as one of the most popular K-pop groups by Time and Billboard. The group is celebrating their 10th anniversary today and is marking the milestone with the release of a new fan song, Sweet Dreams. Additionally, they will embark on a special 2024 fan concert tour, HAPPINESS: My Dear, ReVe1uv, which kicks off on August 3 and 4 at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul. On the occasion of the group turning 10 lets explore the unique Red and Velvet concept by the group which set them apart in the industry.

What is Red Velvet’s dual concept?

Sonically, Red Velvet's music embodies their group name. Their red side, predominantly pop, experiments with electronic and funk elements, while their velvet side leans towards '90s-influenced R&B, incorporating elements of ballad and hip-hop.

Red Velvet’s music and public image explore the contrasting red and velvet themes. The red side highlights a bubbly, vibrant image, while the velvet side exudes maturity and elegance. Their recent work blends these themes to convey sensuality, color, and sophistication.

Advertisement

Musically, as known the red side is predominantly pop, while the velvet side focuses on R&B and ballads, though the group also experiments with other genres. This dual concept extends to their styling: for the red concept, they often wear colorful outfits, such as pastel sweaters, skirts, and playful costumes, whereas the velvet concept features more sophisticated attire, like tailored suits. Red Velvet has been praised for breaking stereotypes in South Korea’s popular girl group scene, where groups often adhere to either a cute and pure or sexy image.

Red Velvet’s debut with red side: Happiness

Red comebacks and eras are characterized by their bright, poppy, and light-hearted themes, fitting the Cute Concept category. Red Velvet made their K-pop debut in August 2014 with the digital single Happiness, which launched their career in the Red category. Notably, this single was the first K-pop girl group debut to chart on Billboard, peaking at number 4.

Advertisement

No other image could have better represented Red Velvet’s debut song Happiness than the cheerleader concept. True to its name, the song aims to spread joy and cheer, immersing listeners in a tropical world where beautiful flowers bloom and sadness is absent. The music video can be seen as their own version of Alice in Wonderland, inviting viewers to set aside their worries and simply embrace happiness.

Red Velvet’s unique velvet side’s first MV: Be Natural

Velvet's music videos feature a smoother, more mature aesthetic, often giving Red Velvet a strikingly different image. The visuals evoke a mysterious and enchanting atmosphere, making the members appear almost like a sophisticated witch coven. The cinematography in these videos contributes to a distinct transformation, presenting the group in a markedly different light from their Red concept.

For their second release, Red Velvet offered their own interpretation of S.E.S.’s song Be Natural. Following their debut’s fun, psychedelic, and trippy concept, they made a dramatic shift to a sleek, all-black look with power suits. The song, embodying their velvet side, was smoother and more mature. This change felt like a re-debut, showcasing their versatility and demonstrating a more serious and sophisticated side to the public.

Advertisement

Mixing both concepts in one album: Ice Cream Cake

They released their first mini-album, Ice Cream Cake, featuring dual title tracks: Ice Cream Cake for their Red concept and Automatic for the Velvet side. This comeback earned them their first music show win at Music Bank. The album went on to become the best-selling album by a girl group in South Korea for the first half of 2015 on the Hanteo chart.

Much like their earlier releases, Ice Cream Cake showcases the bright and playful side of the girls. The song features elements reminiscent of the cold dessert—pastel colors, a cool vibe, and cute smiles. However, their version of ice cream comes with a unique twist: the track opens with a haunting "la la la la" that adds an intriguing edge to the otherwise sweet and cheerful tune.

Style-wise, this was their most diverse concept yet. They sported streetwear like caps and plaid tops, coordinated pastel sweaters, university cheerleader outfits, and eye-catching statement shirts. Their fur jackets were particularly memorable, adding a touch of glam to their look. From the music video to live performances, they showcased a variety of outfits that seemed straight out of a millennial’s closet.

Advertisement

Automatic highlights the more mature and sultry side of Red Velvet. In this track, the girls demonstrated greater range in both their singing and dancing. The concept was fierce and impressive, showcasing their ability to excel in both skills despite being rookies. The song clearly embodied their velvet concept, presenting them as mysterious and subtly sexy with an effortless allure.

Overlapping of Red and Velvet

The blending of the Red and Velvet concepts continued into the Russian Roulette era, which echoed themes similar to those in Rookie. In this era, the members wore gym clothes and tennis skirts against vibrant, bubblegum-colored backdrops, playfully engaging in a game of Russian roulette.

With Russian Roulette, Red Velvet delivered a dynamic blend of their two personas. The song is bright and peppy, yet the video presents a darkly humorous twist with the members' emotionless, stoic expressions as they engage in a playful game of harm. This fresh concept introduced a touch of dark humor that was new to them. Although they retained schoolgirl elements, this time they were dressed in gym/P.E. clothes, adding a unique twist to their look.

Their other comeback that year, One of These Nights, highlighted a more sophisticated side of the group, showcasing their ability to pull off elegant and mature looks. In One of These Nights, the velvet concept is fully realized with a melancholic and meaningful tone. The song, accompanied by haunting imagery, features the members on a boat surrounded by darkness, leading to fan theories that it reflects the Sewol ferry tragedy.

Advertisement

This ballad showcases the group's genuine talent with a stripped-down approach, free from elaborate dance moves or costumes. While Happiness introduced us to a vibrant tropical world, One of These Nights delves into a realm of deep, dark secrets and constellations. It feels as though Red Velvet is introspectively exploring their own reflections, diving deep into their minds and hearts.

Recent comeback with Cosmic

On June 24 at 6:44 PM KST, Red Velvet released their new mini album Cosmic alongside the music video for the title track of the same name. Cosmic is a pop dance song featuring synth strings and disco rhythms, enhanced by dynamic bass guitar and drum sounds.

Although the lyrics talk much about space and astro themes, the music video adopts a more Midsommar-inspired theme, reminiscent of Ari Aster's film known for its unsettling atmosphere set against a seemingly bright and cheerful backdrop. This release blends their Red and Velvet concepts, combining an upbeat, cheerful tempo with an underlying sense of darkness, mystery, and danger.

ALSO READ: Red Velvet are cottegecore queens with dark secrets in gorgeous Midsommar-inspired Cosmic music video; WATCH