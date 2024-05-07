Trigger warning: This article contains references to violence.

A British man had a run-in with the law in Paisley on Monday, May 6 after allegedly chasing police with a chainsaw. The incident was a big deal. It caused Glasgow Road to be put on lockdown as authorities dealt with the situation.

How it went down

At around 1 p.m., reports started coming in about what was happening. Videos posted on social media showed a man swinging around the power tool near where cars were driving by. Witnesses said there had been a crash involving a black car and a cop vehicle shortly before the dramatic confrontation.

Immediate reaction and arrest

According to multiple reports, roughly one dozen officers quickly descended on the area. Police Scotland later announced that they arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with an altercation involving a weapon. As detectives worked at the scene, Glasgow Road was closed for several blocks around where everything went down.

Cops in uniforms were backed up by support teams as they tried to contain him, including undercover officers and detectives who got there fast, witnesses said. After a brief struggle, cops managed to safely take him into custody without any serious injuries being reported. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Aftermath and ongoing investigation

Two officers were hurt during the altercation and treated at the scene by paramedics before continuing their work days. Meanwhile, police assured everyone that they believed this was an isolated incident so nobody else should be at risk.

The investigation remains ongoing, though, so drivers are advised to avoid using Glasgow Road between Buchlyvie Road and Allanton Avenue while cops work there.

The quick actions of law enforcement ensured that someone was taken into custody following this shocking event. There will continue to be high visibility patrols in place as these investigations go on and we want people to feel safe within their communities.

ALSO READ: Tragic discovery in Mexico as 3 tourists found dead; surfers pay homage to lost souls