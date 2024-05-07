British man apprehended after allegedly pursuing police officers with chainsaw; details inside
A British man has been arrested after he allegedly chased the police with a chainsaw in Paisley. Two officers were injured during the apprehension of the relentless man.
-
Prompt response by authorities led to the swift arrest of the 27-year-old suspect
-
Two officers sustained injuries during the altercation but received medical attention
Trigger warning: This article contains references to violence.
A British man had a run-in with the law in Paisley on Monday, May 6 after allegedly chasing police with a chainsaw. The incident was a big deal. It caused Glasgow Road to be put on lockdown as authorities dealt with the situation.
How it went down
At around 1 p.m., reports started coming in about what was happening. Videos posted on social media showed a man swinging around the power tool near where cars were driving by. Witnesses said there had been a crash involving a black car and a cop vehicle shortly before the dramatic confrontation.
Immediate reaction and arrest
According to multiple reports, roughly one dozen officers quickly descended on the area. Police Scotland later announced that they arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with an altercation involving a weapon. As detectives worked at the scene, Glasgow Road was closed for several blocks around where everything went down.
Cops in uniforms were backed up by support teams as they tried to contain him, including undercover officers and detectives who got there fast, witnesses said. After a brief struggle, cops managed to safely take him into custody without any serious injuries being reported.
Aftermath and ongoing investigation
Two officers were hurt during the altercation and treated at the scene by paramedics before continuing their work days. Meanwhile, police assured everyone that they believed this was an isolated incident so nobody else should be at risk.
The investigation remains ongoing, though, so drivers are advised to avoid using Glasgow Road between Buchlyvie Road and Allanton Avenue while cops work there.
The quick actions of law enforcement ensured that someone was taken into custody following this shocking event. There will continue to be high visibility patrols in place as these investigations go on and we want people to feel safe within their communities.
ALSO READ: Tragic discovery in Mexico as 3 tourists found dead; surfers pay homage to lost souls