PICS: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh cast vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Latur: 'Voting is important'

One of Bollywood's most endearing couples, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, maintain a vibrant presence on social media platforms. They regularly offer glimpses into their daily lives, delighting fans with amusing videos and engaging content.

Recently, they shared photos on social media after casting their votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh cast vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia took to Instagram to share pictures with the former’s mom after casting their votes in Latur. Sharing a photo flaunting their fingers with the voting mark, Riteish wrote, "We have voted. Have you?"

The actress also shared a different picture on her Instagram story, accompanied by the caption, "Vote for you, vote for your future, vote for your country." All three, Genelia, Riteish, and his mom, opted for ethnic attire for the occasion.

Genelia Deshmukh looked stunning in a yellow floral saree adorned with a silver border, while Riteish chose a blue kurta paired with white pajamas. His mother, Vaishali Deshmukh, looked elegant in a golden saree complemented by a broad red border.

A video is also going viral on social media where Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are captured as they enter a polling booth to exercise their voting rights. The couple patiently waits in line for their respective turns before casting their votes.

After casting their votes, Genelia spoke to the news agency ANI outside the polling booth and urged everyone to participate in the democratic process. She emphasized the significance of voting and said, “This is an important day. Voting is important. Every citizen must go and vote. I think this is very important."

Riteish added, "I came to Latur from Mumbai to cast my vote. Everyone should come out of their houses and cast votes. Today is an important day. Everyone should definitely vote."

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh on professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish Deshmukh is gearing up for a slew of projects including Housefull 5, Dimakhilal, Masti 4, Visfot, Kakuda, 100% and Raja Shivaji. Apart from these, he has also been roped in for Raid 2 alongside Ajay Devgn. The film will reportedly release on November 15, 2024.

On the other hand, Genelia Deshmukh is poised to grace the screen in Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated film, Sitaare Zameen Par. According to reports, the film is slated to possibly release in theaters on Christmas this year.

